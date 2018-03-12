Snowstorm Hits Home; Closes Schools, App State and Town Offices and More Snow On The Way

Published Monday, March 12, 2018 at 9:52 am

By Nathan Ham

One of the biggest snow storms of the winter season is rolling through the High Country and lots of people are feeling the impact.

Watauga County Schools are closed for students, staff and 10-month employees. Appalachian State University also canceled all classes for Monday, March 12.

According to town clerk Nicole Worley, all Boone town offices will be closed today due to the rough weather and road conditions.

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Watauga Campus is closed for all day classes. A decision concerning evening classes will be made by 4 p.m.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper sent out a bulletin urging people to be aware of the weather and road conditions.

“Given the cold, wet and messy forecast, we want everyone to watch the weather closely and heed the directions of local officials,” said Gov. Cooper.

A winter storm warning remains in effect until midnight tonight for several mountain counties including Watauga, Avery, Ashe, Alleghany, Yancey and Mitchell.

Most areas in the High Country are expected to see between 3-6 inches of snow today and an additional inch tonight as another front moves through this evening and brings some more snow showers.

So far, power outages have been few and far between in the area. According to Blue Ridge Energy, 279 residents are without power with 177 of those being in Ashe County. Wilkes County has 40 residents without power while Watauga has 36 and Alleghany has 26.

N.C. DOT crews are treating the roads in the areas. Travelers can find up-to-date road conditions at drivenc.gov.

