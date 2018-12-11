Todd Resident Gets Creative With the Nearly Two Feet of Snow that Fell Across the High Country

Published Tuesday, December 11, 2018 at 12:40 pm

The biggest snowfall that the High Country has seen for several years was a headache to many residents and visitors. For one Todd man, he took advantage of the the powdery white stuff that fell to the ground and built one spectacular Snow Santa.

Lee Cahill lives on Railroad Grade Road in Todd and took the time to create this masterpiece over the last couple of days of snowfall across the area.

If you need a lift into the Christmas spirit after being snowbound for the last few days, venture out to see the Snow Santa before he melts away.

The photos below show the creation of the snowman that resembles Santa Claus.

Comments

comments