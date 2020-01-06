Snowfall Chances Increase for Tuesday Morning; Winter Weather Advisory Issued

Published Monday, January 6, 2020 at 1:50 pm

By Nathan Ham

The next chance for accumulating snowfall appears to be on Tuesday morning as the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the High Country.

The advisory will go into effect at 4 a.m. on Tuesday morning and continue until 4 p.m. tomorrow afternoon. The quick-moving storm front is predicted to bring some light snow to the area with most locations receiving between 1-3 inches of snow with higher elevations receiving additional accumulation.

According to the latest forecast from Ray’s Weather Center, Watauga, Ashe, Avery and Alleghany counties will receive the bulk of the snowfall with areas south of Avery County receiving around an inch of snow with more rain mixed in. A wintry mix of precipitation could also mix in across the area. Ray’s Weather estimates 1-4 inches for the area with some locations at higher elevations receiving higher amounts.

The mountains will continue to feel windy conditions throughout Monday night, Tuesday and Tuesday night. Wind gusts on Tuesday night are expected to be near 50 MPH.

Once the front moves through tomorrow, Wednesday and Thursday are much sunnier with highs in the low to mid-40s.

Rain will arrive in the High Country for Friday and Saturday with high temps moving into the upper 50s. The rain moves out in time for a nice Sunday with clearing skies and highs in the mid-50s.

Where’s the snow?

This winter has been a calm one in terms of winter precipitation. As we head into the first full week of January, Boone has received just 1.8 inches of snow this winter according to data from Ray’s Weather Center. Higher elevations have received a little bit more snow so far, but still well below average. Beech Mountain has received 8.3 inches of snow and Sugar Mountain has received 17.2 inches of snow.

