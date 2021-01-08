Snow to Continue Into Friday Afternoon; Some Backyard Locations Reporting Up to 8 Inches

Published Friday, January 8, 2021 at 1:45 pm

By Harley Nefe

Snow is still falling across the High Country this afternoon and will continue to through this evening, bringing forth accumulations mostly in the 4-7 inches range across the area. However, some backyard locations have been reporting up to 8 inches of snow to High Country Press.

With this much snow being outside, many people are taking the opportunity to be out in it, participating in winter activities such as sledding, making snow angels, having snowball fights and building snowmen.

The snow is expected to end as flurries before midnight across the High Country.

Pictures from around the Blowing Rock area Friday afternoon: