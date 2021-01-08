Snow to Continue Into Friday Afternoon; Some Backyard Locations Reporting Up to 8 Inches
Published Friday, January 8, 2021 at 1:45 pm
Main Street in Blowing Rock at noon on Friday.
By Harley Nefe
Snow is still falling across the High Country this afternoon and will continue to through this evening, bringing forth accumulations mostly in the 4-7 inches range across the area. However, some backyard locations have been reporting up to 8 inches of snow to High Country Press.
With this much snow being outside, many people are taking the opportunity to be out in it, participating in winter activities such as sledding, making snow angels, having snowball fights and building snowmen.
The snow is expected to end as flurries before midnight across the High Country.
Pictures from around the Blowing Rock area Friday afternoon:
Chetola Resort in Blowing Rock
People sledding and having fun at Chetola Resort
Families out on the grounds at Chetola Resort having fun
Maintenance personnel at Chetola Resort keeping the roads clear
Staff at the Speckled Trout Café built a snowman on an outside table while waiting for their shift to begin.
The Memorial Park in Downtown Blowing Rock
WBTV out of Charlotte was setting up for a live report from Downtown Blowing Rock.
Main Street in Blowing Rock at noon on Friday
Morris Street in Blowing Rock
Sunset Drive in Blowing Rock
The Gazebo in Blowing Rock’s park
Highway 321 By-Pass in Blowing Rock at noon on Friday