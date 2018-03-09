Snow is Still Flying at Appalachian Ski Mtn. and Sugar Mountain With Weeks of Skiing Ahead

Published Friday, March 9, 2018 at 3:54 pm

By Nathan Ham

It looks like the ski season will make it through the end of March for both Appalachian Ski Mountain and Sugar Mountain Resort.

With the cold weather and the natural snow that has fallen in the last few days, snowmaking has been running full steam ahead at both mountains.

“Temperatures were in the teens last night so we were making as much snow as we could. The snow really couldn’t get any better,” said Drew Stanley, the marketing director for Appalachian Ski Mountain. “It’s looking really great for March, we’re excited, and there’s more snowmaking in the forecast next week so we’ll be planning to that to improve conditions and build up a base to ski through our scheduled (closing) day of the 25th.”

Nine of the 12 slopes at Appalachian Ski Mountain are open including Upper Big Appal, Appal Jam, Candied Appal, Orchard Run and Strudel that were all previously closed.

Mark your calendars for the annual Meltdown Games on March 24-25 where everyone gathers for one last celebration bash to end the 2017-18 ski season. There will be a full weekend of events including a big air competition, downhill trash bag races and the pond skim event where people brave enough to take on the cold waters will try to splash their way to some cash prizes for best costumes, best finish and biggest splash.

This week will be the final week of night skiing, wrapping up with one last Midnight Blast session on Saturday, March 17.

At Sugar Mountain, snowmaking has been going on almost around the clock and the six inches of natural snow that has fallen in the last couple of days has been a nice help as well.

“We’ve got at least two weeks, maybe even three weeks, we’re going to keep the ski area open as long as conditions are good,” said Kim Jochl, the director of marketing for Sugar Mountain Resort. “The weather definitely looks promising throughout the next couple of weeks. The temperatures are looking pretty cold through Thursday or Friday next week so that will keep the snow on the slopes for a little while.”

Currently, Sugar Mountain has a 30 to 75-inch base with 10 slopes and four lifts open as well as the ice skating rink. March Madness rates are also in effect with 25 percent savings on lift tickets, rental equipment and lessons every day.

“Winter is back and it’s here for a little while so you may as well come skiing, go ice skating or snowboarding,” Jochl said.

Sugar Mountain’s annual Easter egg hunt is coming up on Sunday and is open to all children ages 12 and under. A season pass for next winter is among the top prizes that will be hidden in one of the eggs.

Pictures from last year’s Meltdown Games at Appalachian Ski Mtn. This year’s event is coming up March 24-25

