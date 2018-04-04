Snow Showers Possible This Weekend and Early Next Week in the High Country

Published Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at 3:30 pm

By Nathan Ham

It just wouldn’t be the start of trout season without the threat of snow in the forecast.

Trout fishing season officially begins on Saturday at 7 a.m. for Watauga and 24 other counties in the western half of the state. Saturday looks to be the coldest day of the week with high temperatures barely reaching the 40’s and lows dipping into the lower 20’s.

Thursday and most of the day Friday look to be the nicest days of the week with high temperatures in the mid 50’s and a mix of sun and clouds.

Rain arrives by Friday night and as temperatures drop through the day on Saturday, snow showers are expected to mix in across the High Country.

Sunday will be chilly but dry, however another front rolls through the area on Monday with the potential for a light wintry mix and a few flurries hanging around on Tuesday.

Based on the average temperatures for the first week of April, the temperatures this weekend will be well below average. Average temperatures this time of year typically reach highs during the day between 58 and 60 degrees.

While it will be unseasonably cool, low temperatures are not expected to come close to any of the record lows for this time of year. The record low for April 7 in Boone was 14 degrees set in 1982.

Visit Ray’s Weather Center for the latest forecast for Boone and the surrounding areas.

