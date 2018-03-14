More Snow Piling Up Wednesday Morning! App State, Schools and Boone Town Offices Closed

Published Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at 10:31 am

By Nathan Ham

Another round of snow showers coated the ground in the High Country Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, forcing Watauga County to miss its 18th day of school this year due to snow.

Avery County schools and Ashe County schools are also closed today while Appalachian State University has canceled all classes today. Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute canceled all day classes and will make a decision on night classes by 4 p.m.

The town offices in Boone had originally planned to open at 10 a.m., however with the snow continuing the fall, the town offices will be closed on Wednesday.

Snow will continue through the afternoon hours with accumulations expecting to range anywhere from 2-5 inches across most of the High Country with higher elevations ranging from 5-9 inches of snow. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until noon.

Temperatures in the area dropped into the teens in the early morning hours and are only expected to get to the lower 20’s for a high today. It’s currently 19 degrees in Boone at 9:30 a.m., 19 degrees in Newland and only 15 degrees in Banner Elk.

So far this winter season, Boone has received over 26 inches of snow while Beech Mountain has had 43 inches of snow and Sugar Mountain has recorded 57 inches of snow.

Warmer weather will get here as early as Thursday with sunny conditions and a high temperature of 50 degrees. It gets even warmer over the weekend with the high on Saturday expected to reach 55 degrees and into the lower 60’s on Sunday.

