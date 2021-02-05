Snow Expected to Blanket the High Country; National Weather Service Issues Winter Storm Watch for this Weekend Predicting 4-8 Inches

Published Friday, February 5, 2021 at 4:09 pm

By Nathan Ham

Another round of snow and wintry precipitation will hit the High Country Saturday and Sunday with the National Weather Service issuing a Winter Storm Watch through Sunday afternoon.

According to Friday’s weekend weather update from Ray’s Weather Center, snow will start to develop on Saturday afternoon and will continue falling overnight and into the day on Sunday. The current forecast is 3-6 inches.

The National Weather Service says the High Country should expect moderate to heavy snowfall Saturday night and Sunday with 4-8 inches of snow possible. Roads will become slippery, especially during the overnight hours Saturday night and Sunday morning. The storm is expected to drop snow from northwest North Carolina through southwest Virginia and southeast West Virginia.

Looking ahead to weather after this storm system moves out of the area on Sunday night, Monday will feature lots of sunshine but temperatures still chilly with a high of 40 degrees. It warms up a little bit on Tuesday with a high into the mid-40s, however a light wintry mix could fall in the morning before turning to rain showers in the afternoon and ending as snow showers and snow flurries on Tuesday night. Flurries are possible Wednesday morning as temperatures remain cold.