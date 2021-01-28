Snow Coverage is Altitude Dependent From a Dusting in Boone to 5 Inches on Beech Mountain

Published Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 10:23 am

By Harley Nefe

Most residents in the lower elevations of the High Country woke up to light accumulations of snow today; however, higher elevations reached the forecast totals.

Reports to High Country Press said Sugar Mountain received around four inches of snow, while Beech Mountain had around five inches.

Snow showers and flurries ended this morning, according to the latest forecast from Ray’s Weather Center. While the snow moved out of the area, temperatures are remaining cold with highs in the upper 20s and lows in the mid-teens across the region. In Boone, Blowing Rock and Banner Elk, the high temperature today is around 26 degrees and the low is 16. In Sugar Mountain and Beech Mountain, it’s forecast to be a little colder with a high of 23 degrees and a low of 12.

Wind is also a factor, as gusts are as high as 50 MPH, bringing wind chills down to near zero. The current weather conditions at Grandfather Mountain show wind gusts reaching 59 MPH, resulting in -2 degree wind chills.

Due to the inclement weather, Watauga County Schools is operating on a remote learning day. In addition, Appalachian State University’s classes that are online will be meeting as scheduled.

Looking ahead, tomorrow will be a relatively clear day but still chilly with highs in the mid-30s and lows around 20, according to Ray’s Weather Center. Friday looks like it will be mostly clear before snow and a wintry mix will begin falling Saturday evening and continue overnight through Sunday. Monday and Tuesday will also see snow showers hanging around in the forecast.

Pictures from from outside of Boone above 3500 feet altitude and Downtown Boone around 9:00 Thursday morning: