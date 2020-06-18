SNIPS Plant Sale to Join High Country Food Hub Through Their Website Ordering Process

Still looking for that perfect plant to fill the bare spot in your garden? Now you can shop for a wide variety of perennials and annuals through the High Country Food Hub and support SNIPS in providing low cost spay/neuter services for pets in Watauga and Ashe counties.

“The old saying that crisis can create opportunity is working for us right now” said Monique Eckerd, SNIPS chair. “Our biggest fundraiser for the past few years has been our annual plant sale in May. This year, of course, it was canceled and this encouraged us to think about other options.”

That prompted a partnership with High Country Food Hub to offer plants for sale all summer through the Food Hub website.

SNIPS volunteers provide the plants from their own gardens and there is a diverse selection of perennials including groundcovers, herbs, wildflowers and shrubs as well as popular flowering annuals.

“People have relied on SNIPS for years to provide healthy plants that they know are grown right here in the High Country” said Dee Dundon, long time SNIPS volunteer. “Now, we can sell even more plants and help more animals.”

Available plants will be listed on the Food Hub website on Thursdays, orders need to be placed by Monday at midnight, and plants picked up on Wednesdays from 12 to 7 p.m. All payment will be online.

SNIPS (Spay Neuter Is a Positive Solution) is the volunteer spay/neuter committee of the Watauga Humane Society and is dedicated to reducing animal homelessness and euthanasia by raising funds to support low cost spay/neuter programs in Watauga and Ashe counties.

For more information and to place your plant order go to www.highcountryfoodhub.org