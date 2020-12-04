SMARL Season Set to Begin on January 4 with Open Spots Still Available for Teams to Sign Up

Published Friday, December 4, 2020 at 5:02 pm

By Nathan Ham

The annual Sugar Mountain Adult Race League has set their tentative schedule for the 2021 race season with the opener taking place on January 4.

The racing league will be in the same format as in years past. Each team will consist of six to eight people and the top four fastest times down the slopes will quality towards each team’s point total. Each skier and snowboarder will get two runs down the slope and their fastest time will be the one that is counted.

Points are added up after each night to determine a league champion at the conclusion of the racing season.

Bill Leonard, the owner of Ski Country Sports, organizes the league each year at Sugar Mountain Resort.

“Right now we are about half full, maybe a little bit more. Usually this time of year it’s pretty much sold out,” Leonard says. “I think a lot of people were waiting to see if it’s going to happen at all and after talking to Gunther (Jochl), we are for sure going to go forward.”

All racers must wear face coverings while on the slopes and there will be social distancing protocols inside at the lodge following the race. A post-race meal is provided after each event.

The only requirement to be in the league is each competitor must be 21 years of age or older.

With open spots in the racing league, if you have ever thought about putting a team of your own together or joining a team, this is the perfect season to do it since this is one of the rare times when team openings are still available.

“The whole night is about going and having a good time with a little camaraderie and competitiveness,” Leonard said. “This might be the prime year to dust off your skis and get out and have a little fun in a safe, practical manner.”