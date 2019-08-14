UPDATE: Pilot Identified in Wednesday Morning’s Plane Crash Near Deep Gap

Published Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 1:50 pm

2 p.m. UPDATE

On Wednesday, August 14 at 8:57 a.m., Watauga County Communications received a 911 call of a downed aircraft on Hardin Road in Watauga County. Deep Gap Fire Dept., Watauga Medics, Watauga Rescue Squad, NC Highway Patrol, Watauga Emergency Management and Watauga County Sheriff’s Office responded.

According to witnesses, the aircraft had taken off from a private airstrip located at 3935 Hardin Road approximately 100 yards from the crash site about 20 minutes prior to the crash. Witnesses also report that the plane had circled several times then went down.

The plane caught fire upon impact and the pilot, identified as Danny Dunn, 67, of 3935 Hardin Road had crawled free of the wreckage and was located some distance away.

Dunn was airlifted to Baptist Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The NC Highway Patrol is securing the scene and it will be turned over to the FAA upon their arrival.

Original story below

A pilot was transported to Watauga Medical Center and later airlifted for further care after a small plane crashed near Deep Gap on Wednesday morning.

According to information provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Department, the plane crash was reported near 3986 Hardin Road, which is roughly a half-mile from the intersection of Castle Ford Road, 1.7 miles from Todd Island Park and roughly six miles from Deep Gap.

The crash occurred around 9 a.m. and it is believed that only the pilot was on board.

The type of plane and name of the pilot have not been released at this time. The pilot was transported to Watauga Medical Center and was airlifted to another hospital. The sheriff’s office was unsure of where the pilot was being taken.

No other injuries or property damage has been reported.

Further updates will be provided when they become available.

