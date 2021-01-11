Sledding Was a Big Hit Across the Snow Covered High Country This Weekend

Published Monday, January 11, 2021 at 3:49 pm

Dashing through the snow, over the hills sleds go. Sledding has been a common activity for people in the High Country over the weekend, as many areas received around six inches of snow during last Friday’s winter storm. Due to the soft, fluffy snow that makes for ideal conditions for winter fun, many individuals and families have been taking the opportunity to be out enjoying it.

One popular sledding hill along the Blue Ridge Parkway is at Moses Cone Park in Blowing Rock. The Watauga County Tourism Development Authority wrote on its website that the hill’s “multiple faces offers runs from easy to edgy.”

The hill is located where N.C. 221, Shulls Mill Road, Flannery Fork Farms Road and the Blue Ridge Parkway intersect one another. Parking is located along the access road to the Blue Ridge Parkway’s maintenance facility. For more information, click to www.exploreboonearea.com.

Pictures are from Sunday of the big sledding hill right off the Blue Ridge Parkway at the Hwy. 221 intersection right outside of Blowing Rock.