SkyBest Fiber Optic Internet Service Now Available in Downtown Blowing Rock

Published Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 12:39 pm

By Nathan Ham

Businesses and community members in Blowing Rock now have access to some of the fastest internet speeds available in the High Country. SkyLine/SkyBest recently completed its fiber-optic network in downtown Blowing Rock and a special ribbon-cutting celebration was held on Tuesday.

Internet speeds of up to one-gigabyte download and uploads speeds are ready to use in downtown. Businesses and residents can also choose other internet packages depending on how much they would like to spend. Those packages include speeds of 500 megabytes, 100 megabytes, 45 megabytes, and five megabytes per second.

This is the second major project completed by SkyLine/SkyBest in the High Country this summer. In June, Avery County Schools saw their internet connections all upgraded to fiber-optic networks.

Established in 1998 by SkyLine Membership Corp., SkyBest Communications extends the reach of SkyLine’s commitment to providing state of the art communications and technology solutions with unbeatable customer service. SkyBest Communications’ expanding territory includes Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Caldwell and Watauga counties in North Carolina and Shady Valley, Tennessee.