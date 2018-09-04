Sky Valley Zip Tours Offering Free Beer Tasting After Night Flight Tours on September 8

Published Tuesday, September 4, 2018 at 12:09 pm

By Nathan Ham

The night flight tours at Sky Valley Zip Tours have been a big hit since they began three months ago. The first night flights began in June and give people the chance to zip through the trees and jump off a cliff at night.

This Saturday, September 8, those participating in the night flights will have a chance to enjoy a complimentary beer tasting following the tour.

The idea for these night flights came about two years ago, according to Sky Valley owner Jack Sharp.

The tour takes about an hour and a half and will cover the first half of the course, which is five different zip lines. Following the zip line course, the night tour ends with a cliff jump.

“We’re going to allow our guests to zip through the trees, up over the valley at night. They will get awesome views of the sky and the moon. It’s just a totally different experience,” Sharp said.

Sky Valley Zip Tours has been in operation for six years and offers individuals a breathtaking experience to see views of the High Country that they would otherwise never see.

The full course includes 10 zip lines, a cliff jump and a 120-foot cable bridge that normally takes between two and three hours to complete during the day. The night jump uses half the course so people will not be out so late.

For more information, click to www.skyvalleyziptours.com or call 1-855-475-9947. Sky Valley Zip Tours are located at 634 Sky Valley Ranch Road in Blowing Rock.

How to get there: From NC 105 in Boone, turn left on Wilson Drive at Sagebrush. Then take a right on Winkler’s Creek Road and another right to continue on Winkler’s Creek Road. For about three miles continue on Winkler’s Creek Road until to you come to Sky Ranch Road, which will be a sharp left. Continue for one-half mile.

