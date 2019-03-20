Ski Update: Sugar Mountain Hoping to Remain Open Until March 31; Beech Mountain and Appalachian Ski Mtn. Calling it Quits This Weekend

Published Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 3:08 pm

By Nathan Ham

Sugar Mountain Resort will be the last one standing after this weekend. Both Appalachian Ski Mtn. and Beech Mountain will have their final few days of skiing through the end of this weekend before closing for the 2018-19 year.

Beech Mountain will officially close for the season on Saturday, March 23 at 5p.m. Tubing and ice skating have already closed for the season. Skiers and snowboarders will receive 25 percent off slope passes, rentals and lessons.

Appalachian Ski Mtn. will be closing out the season as they always do with the Meltdown Games. The end of winter celebration will begin on Saturday with the Impossible Box/Rail Contest at 11 a.m., followed by the Cardboard Box Derby at 12:30 p.m., Ski and Snowboard Big Air at 2 p.m. and the Trash Bag Downhill Race at 4 p.m.

On Sunday, events pick back up at 11 a.m. with the High Ollie Contest followed by the always-fun Pond Skim and Costume Contest at 1 p.m. and finally the Chinese Downhill at 4 p.m. to cap off the season.

“We’re loving this clear, calm, cool, dry weather. It doesn’t get much better in March honestly,” said Drew Stanley, marketing director for Appalachian Ski Mtn. “We made snow Monday night and conditions are really good. All of our slopes are open and all of our terrain parks are open. We’re looking forward to closing on a high note.”

Stanley says they’ve always had the tradition of closing on the fourth Sunday in March if the weather cooperates.

“It’s definitely not due to the level of snow,” Stanley joked.

Sugar Mountain Resort will continue to stay open for skiers, snowboarders and snow tubers across the High Country.

“We’re hoping to stay open until March 31st,” said Kim Jochl, Sugar Mountain’s vice president and marketing director. “Snow tubing has been going great, there is lots of snow down there. Skiing is going strong, maybe we’ll get some snow on Friday and have another good weekend.”

Jochl said that snowmaking is over for the season and they will be grooming the snow daily for best conditions. Snow can also be moved to other slopes as needed.

For Sugar Mountain’s final day, they will be having their traditional burning of the snow ceremony with a live band and fun for everyone.

Jochl also said that plans are already underway for Sugar Mountain’s 50th year for the 2019-20 ski season.

Wednesday’s Ski Report

Beech Mountain

9 trails open with a 36-70 inch base

Tubing, ice skating and night skiing are closed

Trails open: Upper Shawneehaw, Lower Shawneehaw, Upper Robbin’s Run, Lower Robbin’s Run, Crossover, Lower Powder Bowl, Freestyle, Play Yard, The Park.

Appalachian Ski Mountain

12 trails open with a 58-113 inch base

Ice skating is closed for the season

Trails open: Appaltizer, Avery’s Appal, Candied Appal, Strudel, Orchard Run, Lower Big Appal, Upper Big Appal, Hard Core, Thin Slice, Appaljack, Appal Jam, Appal Top.

Sugar Mountain

15 trails open with a 30-79 inch base

Tubing is still open. Ice skating is closed for the season

