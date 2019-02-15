Ski Slopes Getting Ready for President’s Day Holiday Weekend

Published Friday, February 15, 2019 at 4:21 pm

By Nathan Ham

Residents and visitors alike will be sure to head to the slopes this weekend with a lot of people taking advantage of the three-day holiday weekend. President’s Day will be recognized on Monday.

Appalachian Ski Mountain is once again 100 percent open with all 12 trails as well as six lifts open with a 72-125 inch snow base.

The mountain also has a big weekend of plans, starting with Friday night’s Midnight Blast session from 5 p.m. until midnight.

On Saturday, Grill on the Hill will be happening from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. with burgers, hot dogs and more served right there on the slopes. There will be another Midnight Blast session on Saturday night from 5 p.m. until midnight. In addition to the skiing specials, there will be a pair of ice skating specials happening on Saturday. A special family skate session will happen from 5-6:30 p.m. for a $15 package and a Moonlight Ice Skate session will happen from 9:30-11 p.m. The night wouldn’t be complete without a fantastic fireworks show by the Famous Zambelli at 9 p.m.

Grill on the Hill happens again on Sunday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. as does the special family skate session from 5-6:30 p.m. and the Midnight Blast ski session from 5 p.m. until midnight.

Monday wraps up with a great 2-for-1 special where buying one flex ticket gets you a free ticket in March. This will also work with a night ticket where you can get a free night skiing session in March. At the ice rink, there will be a free junior ice skating event from kids ages 12 and under with a paying adult from 9:30-11:30 a.m.

At Beech Mountain, they currently have 13 trails and five lifts open with a 36-70 inch snow base.

This weekend at Beech will feature two live music events. First up on Friday evening will be the band Time Sawyer from 7-10 p.m. at the Brewhouse. Time Sawyer blends a grassroots feel with heart-felt lyrics to put on an entertaining show. From introspective ballads to high-energy crowd-pleasers, Time Sawyer’s songs land in that rootsy sweet spot where folk, alt-country, and rock gather for a good time. The event is free and tickets are not required.

On Saturday, Soundboy hits the stage from 7-10 p.m. at the Taproom and Grill. This concert is also free and tickets are not required. Featuring Kyle Wareham (vocals/guitar), Jos Vicars (vocals/bass/didgeridoo/samples), Martin Lesch (keyboards/vocals), John Wilkins (guitar/vocals), and Greg Critchley (drums/percussion/vocals), Soundboy performs original songs alongside select renditions from its favorite artists.

Sugar Mountain also has great ski conditions on their slopes with 20 of 21 trails open with five lifts and a 41-93 inch snow base.

This Saturday, the resort features a performance from Glen Harlow & North Fork from 4-6 p.m. The band features an acoustic mix of bluegrass, country, pop and traditional music, featuring Glen Harlow on mandolin and harmonica, Rick Barker on guitar, Kevin Jackson on fiddle, Mitch Bentley on bass and Matthew Cruby on banjo.

Friday ski condtions

Beech Mountain

13 trails open, 5 lifts

36-70 inch base

Tubing open and ice skating open

Trails open: Upper Shawneehaw, Lower Shawneehaw, Upper Robbin’s run, Lower Robbin’s Run, Upper Southern Star, Lower Southern Star, Crossover, Upper Powder Bowl, Lower Powder Bowl, Freestyle, Lower White Lightning, Play Yard, The Park

Sugar Mountain

20 trails open, 5 lifts

41-93 inch base

Tubing open and ice skating open

Trails open: Whoopdedoo, Tom Terrific, Boulderdash, Gunther’s Way, Northridge, Switchback, Upper Flying Mile, Sugar Slalom, Load Off, Terrain Park, Zoom Yang, Big Birch, Oma’s Meadow, Lower Flying Mile, Easy Street, Easy Street Extension, Little Nell, Tiny Tim, Magic Carpet, Ski School Yard

Appalachian Ski Mountain

12 trails open, 6 lifts

72-125 inch base

Ice skating open

Trails open: Appaltizer, Avery’s Appal, Candied Appal, Strudel, Orchard Run, Lower Big Appal, Upper Big Appal, Hard Core, Thin Slice, Appaljack, Appal Jam, Appal Top.

