Ski Resorts Expecting Great Weather and Slope Conditions for the First Weekend of December

Published Friday, December 6, 2019 at 2:51 pm

By Nathan Ham

It should be a busy weekend on the ski slopes with near-perfect skiing weather for the first full weekend of December.

“We were really able to capitalize on this cold front and we’ve made snow the last couple of nights and it’s definitely peak season snow. We’ve got a 28-36 inch base on eight open slopes and going into the weekend, the forecast looks just about perfect for skiing and snowboarding,” says Drew Stanley, the Marketing Director at Appalachian Ski Mtn.

This weekend also marks the annual anniversary weekend celebration at Appalachian Ski Mtn. Ticket prices for Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. are only $5.

“The first full weekend of December we offer 1962 prices, that was our first year of skiing,” said Stanley. “We’re excited to have great conditions for all of the people coming up to celebrate our anniversary.”

This year, the special $5 ticket price is available online only. Customers simply purchase their tickets in advance online to get the special anniversary pricing.

At Beech Mountain, their staff is working hard getting more snow coverage across the mountain.

“Conditions are really nice right now. We have had consistent cold temperatures and have had a nice, strong window of snowmaking. We will be opening additional lifts and terrain this weekend,” said Talia Freeman, Beech Mountain Resort’s Director of Marketing.

On Sunday, Beech Mountain will be hosting the RECklESS Rail Jam, presented by Recess Skate and Snow. This is the first rail jam of the season and will be set up for basic rail tricks for all levels of snowboarding skill.

Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. and will continue through 11 a.m. with the event beginning at 11:30 a.m. This is a free competition to enter. The top three riders will receive special prizes.

Sponsors for the rail jam include Recess Skate and Snow, Beech Mountain Resort, GNU, Vans, 686, Smith, Dakine, Black Strap, and Crab Grab.

Slopes at Sugar Mountain are also ready for a weekend full of fun.

“Conditions are terrific for early December. We have ice skating open and we’re hoping to get tubing open in the next couple of days. We are still continuing to make snow as the temperatures allow to build our base and slowly open more terrain,” says Kim Jochl, the Vice-President and Director of Marketing at Sugar Mountain.

Sugar is already looking forward to their annual SugarFest, which is set for December 13-15.

This year will feature a three-day ski clinic hosted by two-time Olympic Super G medalist Andrew Weibrecht and the official ribbon cutting for the Easy Street Chair Lift on Saturday morning at 10 a.m. As always, there will be lots of fun on the slopes with food, drinks, live music and fireworks.

Friday Ski Report

Appalachian Ski Mtn. – 8 trails, 4 lifts open with a 28-36 inch base. Open trails are Appaltizer, Avery’s Appal, Strudel, Orchard Run, Lower Big Appal, Upper Big Appal, Appaljack and Appal Jam.

Beech Mountain – 7 trails, 6 lifts open with an 18-34 inch base. Open trails are Upper Shawneehaw, Lower Shawneehaw, Crossover, Lower Powder Bowl, Freestyle, Play Yard and The Park.

Sugar Mountain – 7 trails, 3 lifts open with a 23-39 inch base. Open trails are Northridge, Switchback, Upper Flying Mile, Lower Flying Mile, Easy Street, Tiny Tim and Magic Carpet Area.

Comments

comments