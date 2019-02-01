Ski Conditions Are Excellent Heading Into the First Weekend of February

Published Friday, February 1, 2019 at 4:47 pm

By Nathan Ham

For anyone wanting to get on their skies and snowboards this weekend, the conditions are among the best of the season for each of the ski resorts in the High Country.

“We have a fantastic weekend outlook, the weather looks terrific and the only trail that we don’t have open is the Sugar Bear trail. We’ve got a nice, solid, deep base,” said Kim Jochl, Vice President and Director of Marketing at Sugar Mountain. Resort.

20 of 21 trails are open with a 49-90 inch base.

The Rockabilly’s will be playing live from 4-6 p.m. at Sugar Mountain on Saturday. The band plays classic country hits and rock hits from the 50’s, 60’s and 70’s.

At Beech Mountain, big crowds are expected to show up for some of the best conditions they have seen yet this winter.

“The single digit temperatures enabled us to produce a lot of snow. That combined with the natural snowfall has given us great conditions going into the weekend,” said Talia Freeman, the Director of Marketing at Beech Mountain. “I snowboarded last night and it was the best conditions we have had in a couple years! We opened lower White Lightning today, and hope to open additional terrain soon.”

Some of the other fun things to do at Beech Mountain have also seen a spike in popularity as the season has went along.

“We also made a significant amount of snow on the tubing hill, so we opened up additional lanes. Our customers have really been enjoying the new chairlifts and especially the Skybar, 5506′. They love the great views and our awesome bartenders,” Freeman said. “We are ready for a fun-filled, busy weekend.”

Beech Mountain has 14 of 17 trails open with a 36-74 inch base.

Over in Blowing Rock at Appalachian Ski Mountain, they are open from top to bottom for the weekend with great slope conditions.

“It really is about as good as it gets here. We’ve been able to capitalize this week on all the really good snowmaking temperatures. As far as the amount of snow over the whole mountain, it’s definitely one of the deepest times that I can think of as far as snow levels over the whole resort. The height of our base is over 10 feet,” said Drew Stanley, the Marketing Director at Appalachian Ski Mountain. “It looks like the weekend is going to work out perfect. It’s getting a little bit milder, we will have plenty of snow, all of our slopes will be open so we’re really looking forward to a good weekend.

This weekend will also feature a USASA Boarder/Skier X race at App Ski Mountain. The event is open to both skiers and snowboarders of all age and ability. There will be prizes, raffles, great food and live music. Competitors will also have a chance to qualify for USASA Nationals in Colorado.

“We actually did a rebuild in two terrain parks last night so we have some brand new jumps and features for the weekend. Tonight we will be finishing the boarder cross course in the other terrain park. That will be for the event as its going on but then it’s open to the public after so you can get some of your friends together and race through a boarder cross course,” Stanley said.

App Ski Mountain will have all 12 trails open Saturday with a base of 84-135 inches.

