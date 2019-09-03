Sixth Annual Blowing Rock Music Festival on September 14

Published Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 12:33 pm

The Blowing Rock Music Festival once again welcomes a variety of talent to the event stages at the Blowing Rock Attraction in Blowing Rock, NC on Saturday, September 14.

Charlie Sellers, proprietor of The Blowing Rock, said, “This year’s Festival has a few newcomers, like Larry Sparks. The others are performers that are tried and true for Blowing Rock audiences, and attendees will have an excellent range of entertainment, as always.”

Headline entertainers for 2019 include the Harris Brothers, Larry Sparks and the Lonesome Ramblers, Shelby Rae Moore Band, Soul Benefactor, Jeff Little Trio, and Wayne Henderson. Other acts cover a wide range of musical genres, and include The Neighbors, Charlie Carpenter, Cecil Palmer and Gloria Coffey, & Mitch and Masten.

The Blowing Rock Music Festival presents an impressive lineup at a unique venue, where attendees can enjoy intimate concert spaces and amazing views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Parking is free and easy, with shuttle carts available from the lot to the performance area. Attendees may bring coolers or purchase food onsite from local and fundraising vendors.

Gates open at 8:30 a.m. and the music runs continuously on two stages from noon until sunset. Tickets are $25 in advance and $35 at the door. Kids 12 and under are $10. VIP tents are available. The outdoor event takes place rain or shine. Even extreme weather like 2018’s hurricane prompted a reschedule, not a cancellation!

For tickets, call The Blowing Rock at 828.295.7111 or the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce at 828.295.7851. For more information and an updated list of performers, visit theblowingrock.com/the-annual-blowing-rock-music-festival.

The Blowing Rock Music Festival is hosted by the Blowing Rock Attraction and the Harris Brothers.

Comments

comments