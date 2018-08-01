Silver Alert Issued for Former Watauga County Commissioner Lester Allen Trivette

Published Wednesday, August 1, 2018 at 10:45 am

By Nathan Ham

A Silver Alert has been issued for Lester Allen Trivette, a former Watauga County Commissioner, who was last seen near his residence at 1251 Soc Houck Road in Boone.

Trivette, 68, was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue sweat pants and brown work boots according to the alert issued by the North Carolina Center for Missing persons.

Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for Trivette, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Trivette is the former owner of 194 Tire and has been working at Goober Peas Country Store on Highway 194 part time along with his wife, Jane.

Anyone with information about Trivette is asked to call the Watauga County Sheriff’s Department at 828-264-3761.

