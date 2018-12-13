Shoppes at Farmers Offers a Unique, One-Stop Shopping Experience for Christmas Gifts

Published Thursday, December 13, 2018 at 12:40 pm

By Hailey Blevins

Shoppes at Farmers is an eclectic emporium that combines goods from local artists and experienced retailers to create a one-stop shopping experience like no other in the High Country. Located on West King St., Shoppes at Farmers is the perfect place to shop for Christmas.

In 1924, Clyde Greene and his business partners opened Farmers Hardware on King St. in Boone. Farmers Hardware closed in 2004, but the family decided to develop the building into a retail emporium where they would offer spaces for individuals and businesses to rent and sale their goods. Brandon Langdon, the owner of Shoppes at Farmers, says that the store is “kind of a mini mall, emporium type situation where the 25 vendors rent spaces from us and set up their booths, and we sell it for them.”

In 2005, Shoppes at Farmers opened, bringing this vision to life. The goal was to create an environment for retailers and artisans to have their own shop without the traditional overhead. Shoppes at Farmers preserved and reproduced much of the original architecture. Part of Shoppes at Farmers used to be a bank, and the vault is still there, now turned into a vendor space. Interior walls were built to divide the space into a variety of vignettes.

The space covers 4000 square feet. This space is filled with items from 25 local vendors, a variety that makes the store unique because it ensures there will be something for everyone. “We have everything from jewelry to lady’s apparel, men’s apparel, sunglasses, Melissa and Doug toys, kitchen stuff,” says Langdon.

Today, Shoppes at Farmers offers a shopping experience in the heart of Boone that is unlike any other. “As far as vendors go, we have a lot of the same vendors we’ve had for thirteen years, since the beginning. They’re good about staying current and changing their selection,” Langdon says.

Even if you visited over the last year, you’re sure to find something different. “Right now, and in the past couple years, our novelty socks have been huge. We sell more of those than anything,” says Langdon. Jewelry and lady’s apparel are also good sellers, although Shoppes at Farmers offers far more than that.

When visiting Shoppes at Farmers, be sure to explore the other floors as well. Upstairs are Kindly Kitchen and Neighborhood Yoga, and downstairs is Benchmark Provisions. It’s easy to get lost in the wonderful store and the surrounding businesses for an entire afternoon.

Visit Shoppes at Farmers, located at 661 West King St. Boone, NC 28607, to get your Christmas shopping done in one place, where you can get the perfect gift for everyone on your list. See shoppesatfarmers.com for a sneak peak of all that Shoppes at Farmers has to offer!

Shoppes at Farmers is open seven days a week.

Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Friday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Sunday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Pictures of Vendor’s Items, Taken By Ken Ketchie:

