Shooting Stars 2020 Canceled Due to Ongoing Public Health Concerns

Published Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 12:07 pm

In alignment with and guidance from federal and state agencies–and in consultation with the Watauga County School system–the Watauga Education Foundation Board of Directors has decided to cancel this year’s Shooting Stars 2020 talent showcase.

While this was a difficult decision to make, our nonprofit organization wants to make every effort possible to keep our students, educators, staff and community members as safe and healthy as possible. We join in responsibility and solidarity the global and community response.

The performing arts auditions and visual arts videotaped interviews that were scheduled to take place at the Schaefer Center on March 28 have been canceled, and the artists reception scheduled for April 3 is also canceled; the Jones House is currently closed until further notice.

We will continue to monitor all news developments and adjust our programs and awards accordingly, including the Price-Deverick teacher scholarships and the Kate Swift Reese student scholarship.

In the face of our individual and community challenges, the Watauga Education Foundation will continue seeking ways of supporting and contributing to the success and well-being of the students and teachers of the Watauga County School system and our community.

We hope that you and your family stay safe and healthy. Please check our website

wataugaeducationfoundation.org and follow [email protected] for updates and announcements.

