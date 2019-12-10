Shirley Harris ‘Buys Boone Lunch’ in Honor of her Husband Tim’s 75th Birthday on Wednesday

Published Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 1:50 pm

F.A.R.M. Cafe welcomes Tim and Shirley Harris for a special Buy Boone Lunch honoring Tim’s 75th birthday. Tomorrow, December 10, the Harris’ along with friends and family will be on-site volunteering and serving a delicious lunch prepared from locally sourced ingredients.

In addition to staffing the event, the Harris’ are generously donating funds to cover the day’s meal cost. This contribution allows F.A.R.M. Cafe to utilize all additional donations made this Wednesday in its mission to fight food insecurity in the High Country. Just like each day at F.A.R.M Cafe, diners are encouraged to donate what they are able for a great lunch.

Join us in celebrating Tim’s birthday tomorrow from 11-2pm at F.A.R.M. Cafe. We also welcome a group of local musicians who will be playing festive music during the event.

F.A.R.M cafe is a non-profit, donate-what-you-can cafe dedicated to building a healthy and inclusive community. It provides high quality and delicious meals produced from local sources whenever possible. The cafe operates Monday-Friday 11-2pm. If you, your business, or organization is interested in sponsoring a Buy Boone Lunch, please contact Elena Dalton at [email protected]. For more information on F.A.R.M cafe and its mission to feed all, regardless of means, please visit the website at Farmcafe.org.

