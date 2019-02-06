Sherrie Norris Lovin’ Spoonful Cooking Column: There’s More Than One Way to Eat Girl Scout Cookies!

Published Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at 9:31 am

By Sherrie Norris

For just a few more weeks, we can still enjoy those mouth-watering once-a-year treats that we’re seeing on nearly every corner of the High Country. Unfortunately, we can only find them this time every year, but we’ve discovered a few good ways to extend the life of Girl Scout Cookies.

Remember, too, that most of the cookies freeze well – so don’t think you have to devour them all at one time. In fact, just as they returned this year, I pulled the last sleeve of Thin Mints from its hiding place in the back of the freezer — and they tasted nearly as good as the fresh ones!

Few things in this world make a difference like this annual fundraiser for Girl Scouts, so do yourself (and your favorite Girl Scout!) a favor while you still can.

Peanut Butter Pie

1 1/3 cups Peanut Butter Patties, crushed

5 Tbs. butter, melted

1 package (3 ½ oz.) vanilla pudding

1½ cups milk

1/3 cup peanut butter, creamy or crunchy

Combine crumbs and butter. Press into a 9-inch pie plate. Combine pudding and milk. Stir in peanut butter until well blended Pour into pie shell. Refrigerate. Dab a little whipped cream on top before serving, if desired.

Caramel Chocolate Coconut Delight

1 box Girl Scout Caramel deLites

3 Tbsp. margarine, melted

1 pkg. (8 oz.) cream cheese, softened

¼ cup sugar

2 Tbs. milk (for starters)

1½ cups non-dairy whipped topping, thawed

1¼ cups cold milk

1 pkg. (4-oz.) instant coconut cream pudding and pie filling

¼ cup toasted coconut

3 Tbs. semi-sweet chocolate mini morsels

Non-stick cooking spray

Place cookies in a food processor or blender; process until fine crumbs. Spray bottom of a 9-inch square pan with non-stick cooking spray. Combine cookie crumbs and margarine; press evenly in bottom of prepared pan. Using electric mixer beat cream cheese with sugar and 2 Tbs. milk until smooth. Blend in ¾ cup whipped topping. Spread evenly over cookie layer.

Pour1¼ cups milk into a bowl. Add pudding mix and beat 1 to 2 minutes or until smooth. Pour over cream cheese layer. Chill several hours or overnight.

Spread a thin layer of coconut on a baking sheet and bake in 325 degree oven for 6 to 8 minutes, stirring frequently; cool. Just before serving, spread remaining ¾ cup whipped topping evenly over top of dessert; sprinkle toasted coconut and mini morsels on top of dessert.

Thin Mint Pizza

1 pkg. (18 oz.) refrigerated chocolate chunk cookie dough

½ pkg. Girl Scout Thin Mints

½ cup white chocolate morsels

Vanilla ice cream, optional

Press cookie dough evenly in the bottom of ungreased 12-inch pizza pan or a large baking pan. (Dough will barely cover the pan.) Break Thin Mints into halves or thirds; press cookie pieces into dough, covering evenly. Bake at 350 degrees for about 15 minutes until golden brown. Place white chocolate morsels into a small self-closing bag. Microwave the bag of morsels for 40 to 50 seconds or until melted. Snip one corner off bottom of bag. Hold bag tightly at top and drizzle white chocolate stripes over top of pizza. When cool, cut pizza into wedges. If desired, top each serving with a scoop of ice cream.

Thin Mint Milkshake

8-10 Thin Mint Cookies (whole)

3-4 Thin Mint Cookies (crushed)

1 cup milk

2 scoops chocolate, vanilla, or mint ice cream

Place milk and whole cookies into a blender; blend on medium speed until smooth. Add ice cream carefully, and blend on a high speed until fully blended and creamy. Place most of the crushed cookies on the bottom of a shake glass (saving some cookies to put on the top). Slowly pour the shake into the glass and top with remaining cookies. Serve with a straw and a spoon, as it will be very thick. Makes 2 shakes.

Chocolate Caramel Apple Dessert

1 box Shortbread cookies

2 Tbs. butter

8 ripe apples

1 tsp. cinnamon

1 Tbs. brown sugar

1 ½ boxes of Carmel deLites

1 cup milk chocolate chips

Preheat oven to 350. Crush Shortbread into crumbs. Melt butter and mix into cookie crumbs. Pack into bottom of pan to make crust for dessert. Slice apples thin so they will bake evenly. Add cinnamon and brown sugar; mix to evenly coat apples. Spread apples evenly over the Shortbread crust.

Crush Carmel deLites coarse, to use as topping for the dessert. A food processor works well for this. Spread the crushed Carmel deLites evenly over the apples. Bake the dessert in the oven for about 20 minutes or until apples are tender. Melt chocolate chips in a double boiler. Drizzle melted chocolate over warm dessert.

Peanut Butter Balls

1½ boxes (24 cookies) Girl Scout Peanut Butter Patties

3 Tbs. butter or margarine, melted

2/3 cup salted peanuts, finely chopped

Place cookies in food processor or blender; process until fine crumbs. Combine crumbs and butter; mix until well blended. Roll mixture into 1-inch balls. Place peanuts in small narrow bowl. Roll each ball in peanuts, gently pressing peanuts into balls. Store in covered container in refrigerator until ready to serve.

Makes: 28

Comments

comments