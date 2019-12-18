Sherrie Norris Lovin’ Spoonful Cooking Column: Start Your Merry Christmas Morning With A Family Brunch

Published Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 9:11 am

By Sherrie Norris

We are in serious countdown mode with just a few days remaining until Christmas. The office parties have mostly passed, the goody bags are being prepared and delivered to the shut-ins, and for many, the gifts are purchased, wrapped and placed beneath the tree. (I know, I said for many!)

Before we can take a really deep breath, however, we have to make sure we have everything we need in the cupboard and fridge for Christmas brunch, something that has become a family favorite in many homes across the land. Hopefully, these simple, but delightful ideas will help you plan a special mid-morning meal.

From my home to yours, I wish you joy for your heart, peace for your soul and a personal relationship with Jesus, the one whose birthday we celebrate. Merry Christmas!

Cream Cheese Sausage Balls

The cream cheese adds a moist, tender texture to this favorite holiday snack.

1 lb. sausage, uncooked

8 oz. cream cheese, softened

1¼ cup Bisquick

4 oz. cheddar cheese, shredded

Mix all ingredients until well combined.

Roll into 1-inch balls. Bake in 400-degree oven for 20-25 minutes, or until brown.

Sausage and Cheese Crescent Squares

2 cans refrigerated crescent rolls

1 lb. sausage, mild or hot per preference

8 oz. cream cheese

2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese

Preheat oven to 375. Unroll 1 can of dough into 2 long rectangles. Place in ungreased 9 x 13-inch glass baking dish; press over bottom and ½ inch up sides to form crust.

Cook sausage over medium heat until brown, stirring to separate. Remove from skillet; discard drippings.

To same skillet, add cream cheese. Cook over low heat until melted. Add cooked sausage; stir to coat. Spoon evenly over crust in baking dish. Sprinkle with Cheddar cheese.

Unroll second can of dough on work surface. Press to form 9 x 13-inch rectangle; firmly press perforations to seal. Carefully place over cheese.

Bake for about 22-25 minutes or until golden brown. Cool 15 minutes. Cut into small squares.

Variation: Cook sausage; add cream cheese and mix together.

Divide crescent rolls into rectangles; cut out pieces of dough to fit into cups of mini-muffin pan. Spoon in sausage/cream cheese mixture; sprinkle cheddar cheese and bake until lightly browned, about 15 minutes, watching closely.

Breakfast Çups

2¼ cup Bisquick

2/3 cup milk

3 eggs (beaten)

1 cup diced ham

1 cup diced bacon

1 cup shredded cheese of choice

Spray 2 muffin pans with cooking spray. Preheat oven to 450.

Make Bisquick drop biscuits according to directions on box.

Drop about one tablespoon of biscuit mix in the bottom of each muffin holder.

Combine eggs, ham, bacon and half of the cheese in a bowl.

Spoon egg mixture over dough in muffin pans. Sprinkle each with leftover cheese.

Bake approximately 10 – 13 minutes or until cheese begins to lightly brown.

Cinna-Sticks

16 slices white bread, crust removed

8 oz. cream cheese, softened

¾ cup powdered sugar

1 cup sugar

2 tsp. cinnamon

¾ cup butter, melted

Flatten bread with a rolling pin. In a bowl, combine cream cheese and powdered sugar. In another bowl, combine sugar and cinnamon; set aside. Spread about 1 Tbs. of cheese mixture on each slice of bread. Roll up, jellyroll style. Dip in melted butter, then in cinnamon-sugar. Place on an ungreased baking sheet. Bake at 350° for 20 minutes or until golden brown. Best when served warm.

French Toast with a Twist

12 slices cinnamon raisin bread, dry and firm

2 cups prepared eggnog

½ cup butter or margarine

Confectioner’s sugar

Cut bread into 1-inch strips, trimming crusts from any long edges. Pour eggnog into a shallow bowl and dip each strip of bread into the eggnog. Coat each piece well on both sides. Melt butter in a skillet over medium heat. Cook bread on both sides until golden brown. Dust with confectioner’s sugar.

Makes 12 servings.

Date-Nut Bars

1 cup all-purpose flour

¼ tsp. baking powder

½ tsp. salt

¼ cup butter

1 cup sugar

2 eggs, well beaten

1 cup chopped nuts

1 cup dates, chopped fine

Sift together flour, baking powder and salt. Mix other ingredients in order given. Line 9 x 13-inch pan with waxed paper and spread batter in pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 25-30 minutes. Remove cake from pan. Peel away waxed paper and let cool. Cut into bars and roll in powdered sugar.

Holiday Brunch Punch

1 (6 oz.) can orange juice concentrate, thawed

1 (6 oz.) can lemonade concentrate, thawed

1 qt. cranberry juice, chilled

1 qt. ginger ale, chilled

1 orange, thinly sliced

Mix juices together; add ginger ale just before serving. Double the recipe to serve about 20 people.

