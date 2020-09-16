Sherrie Norris Lovinâ€™ Spoonful Cooking Column: September is National Chicken Month

Published Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 9:47 am

By Sherrie Norris

September is National Chicken Month.

While most of us enjoy chicken in some form or fashion nearly every day throughout the year, the chicken industry celebrates National Chicken Month every September. For many years, chicken producers and grocery retailers have come together to offer additional promotions, partner with brands that are a great complement to chicken, and showcase delicious recipes. So join the celebration â€“ itâ€™s one of the easiest and most versatile food items I use â€“ and can be very healthy, too, depending on its preparation.

Plus, despite rising costs on most meat and poultry products during the pandemic, chicken has stayed at a very affordable price, which makes it even more enticing to serve on a regular basis.

Crispy Herb Baked Chicken

2/3 cup instant mashed potato flakes

1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Â¾-1 tsp. garlic salt

1 (3 to 3 Â½ lb.) cut-up frying chicken, skinned if desired

1/3 cup margarine or butter, melted

Heat oven to 375Â°F. Grease a large baking pan. In medium bowl, combine potato flakes, Parmesan cheese and garlic salt; stir until well mixed. Dip chicken pieces into margarine; roll in potato flake mixture to coat. Place in greased pan. Bake at 375Â°F. for 45 to 60 minutes or until chicken is fork-tender and juices run clear. Makes 4 to 5 servings

Chicken With Raspberry Cream Sauce

8 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

Flour

3 Tbsp. butter

2 Tbsp. oil

Â½ cup raspberry vinegar

1Â¼ cup chicken stock

1Â¼ cup whipping cream

Dredge chicken in flour and sautÃ© chicken in butter and oil; remove from pan and set aside. Add raspberry vinegar to pan and bring to a boil. Remove from heat and add chicken and chicken stock. Simmer 15 to 20 minutes. Remove chicken; set aside and keep warm. Boil liquid over high heat until it has thickness of cream. Add whipping cream and allow to thicken over medium heat. Serve over chicken. Serves 8.

Chicken Piccata

12 boneless, skinless medium-sized chicken breasts

1 cup flour

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. black pepper

4 Tbsp. olive oil

Â¾ cup fresh lemon juice

Â¾ cup white wine

Â½ cup fresh parsley, chopped

Cut chicken into strips. Combine flour, salt and pepper in a plastic bag. Coat chicken strips in flour mixture. Use a large skillet to brown chicken strips for approximately 3-5 minutes in olive oil. Best to brown small amount of chicken at a time and then remove to a dish. After all chicken is browned, place back in skillet and sprinkle with lemon juice, wine, a little additional pepper and parsley. Cover and simmer for 3 minutes. Do not overcook. Serves 12.

Quick Company Chicken

Â¼ cup melted margarine

1 cup cracker crumbs

2 cups diced cooked chicken

1 cup sour cream

1 can cream of chicken soup

Â¼ cup broth or milk

Salt and pepper to taste

Combine margarine and cracker crumbs; blend well. Spoon half the crumbs into shallow 2-quart casserole; cover with chicken.

Combine sour cream, soup, broth/milk, salt and pepper; blend well. Pour over chicken; top with remaining crumbs. Bake in preheated 350-degree oven for 20-25 minutes.

Balsamic and Garlic Chicken Breasts

6 to 8 (4-5 oz. each) boneless chicken breasts

Salt and pepper to taste

2 Tbsp. flour

2 Tbsp. olive oil

12 oz. fresh mushrooms, sliced

4 to 6 cloves garlic, crushed

Â½ cup balsamic vinegar

Â½ cup chicken broth

1 bay leaf

Â¼ tsp. thyme

1 Tbsp. flour

1 Tbsp. butter

Rinse chicken and pat dry. Dredge in mixture of salt, pepper and 2 Tbsp. flour.

In skillet, brown chicken on one side in oil for 2- 3 minutes. Turn chicken. Add mushrooms and garlic. Cook for 3- 5 minutes or until chicken is brown. Stir in balsamic vinegar, broth; add bay leaf and thyme. Cook, covered over medium heat for 10 minutes or until chicken is tender. Remove chicken to serving platter, keep warm. Stir 1 Tbsp. flour and butter into broth mixture. Cook for 7 minutes, stirring constantly.

Discard bay leaf. Pour sauce over chicken. Serve with wild rice.