Sherrie Norris Lovin’ Spoonful Cooking Column: Preparing Hearts, Minds and Tables for Easter

Published Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 8:06 am

By Sherrie Norris

In the coming week, we will be preparing for Easter, which is considered by many to be the holiest of all Christian observances.

It’s a time for individual introspection, as well as one for families and friends to gather for worship, for fellowship, and as tradition holds in many households across America, for feasting.

There is also a lighter side to the celebration for the kids, who have a little fun with dying, hiding and hunting Easter eggs and enjoying related activities.

Planning the menu for Easter brunches and lunches is just half the fun for the adults, so this week and next, we will share recipes that will, hopefully, help you host a special gathering to remember.

Baked Eggs Brunch Dish

¼ lb. country ham, sliced, or 8 slices Canadian bacon

½ lb. Swiss cheese, sliced

8 eggs

1 cup cream

1/3 cup Parmesan cheese

Pre-heat oven to 450; line a 9 x 13-inch baking dish with ham or bacon. Top with a layer of cheese. Break eggs onto cheese, being careful not to break the yolks. Drizzle cream over egg whites until the yolk peaks through. Bake at 450 for 10 minutes. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese and bake for additional 10 minutes. Cut into squares to serve.

Sunrise Salad

16 oz. sour cream

2 cups miniature-marshmallows

2 cups coconut

1 small can mandarin oranges

1 (15 oz.) can pineapple chunks, partially drained

Gently mix all ingredients together and refrigerate.

Chocolate Covered “Eggs”

2 boxes powdered sugar

2 sticks butter or margarine

1 small pkg. chopped nuts

1 sm. bottle maraschino cherries, drained and chopped

1 can crushed pineapple — well drained

1 cup coconut

1 tsp. salt

1 small can of Carnation milk

1 pkg. (12 oz.) chocolate chips

1/3 block paraffin

In large bowl, mix sugar, butter, nuts, cherries, pineapple and coconut. Add salt. Add enough milk for ingredients to “stick” together, but not enough to be “runny.”

Shape into oval “eggs” and allow to dry.

Melt chocolate chips and paraffin in double boiler. Dip “eggs” into melted chocolate and set on waxed paper to dry. When chocolate is set, eggs can then be personalized and decorated as desired.

Pineapple Pudding Cake

1 pkg. yellow or white cake mix

1 lg. can crushed pineapple

½ cups milk

1 pkg. instant vanilla pudding

2 cups cream, whipped

1 cup coconut, lightly toasted

Bake cake according to directions on package. When done, poke holes in top of hot cake. Spread the crushed pineapple over it, juice and all. When cake has cooled, mix milk and pudding and fold in whipped cream. Spread over cake and top with toasted coconut. Refrigerate for at least 8 before serving; keep leftovers in refrigerator.

Pistachio Pineapple Delight

1 (4-oz.) pkg. pistachio- flavor instant pudding and pie filling

1 can (20 oz.) crushed pineapple, undrained

1 cup miniature marshmallows

½ cup chopped nuts

1¾ cup thawed whipped topping

Sliced strawberries, optional

Stir pudding mix, pineapple, marshmallows and nuts in large bowl until well blended. Gently stir in whipped topping.

Refrigerate one hour or until ready to serve. Garnish with additional whipped topping and sliced strawberries.

