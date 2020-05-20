Sherrie Norris Lovin’ Spoonful Cooking Column: Memorial Day Kicks Off Outdoor Grilling Season

Published Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 1:35 pm

By Sherrie Norris

Memorial Day signals the official start to outdoor dining — and that’s a good thing. While this year we might not be able to experience some of the traditional events and gatherings as we have in the past, it’s important that we try to keep things as “normal” as possible.

We’ve already cranked up the grill a couple of times at our house, and we’re anticipating many meals over the open flame in coming months. It’s never too early for those of us who love the smell of the charcoal wafting through the air — and the incomparable taste of those juicy burgers, steaks and hotdogs cooked over the grill or on the grates of the fire pit.

As I prepare this column on a rainy and cool late Spring morning, I’m glad to know that local supermarkets are this week advertising really good prices on watermelons, hot dogs and even ground beef. So, we’ve got that much in our favor!

We might not be ushering in our summer like we traditionally do, with picnics and large gatherings, but the important thing is that we don’t forget what this weekend is all about. It’s the supreme sacrifice that thousands of American soldiers gave for our freedom. It is our duty — and privilege — to remember.

Kabobs

One of the easiest, most delicious and versatile grill meals includes kabobs. Thread chunks of your favorite meat and vegetables onto skewers, throw them on the grill, turn a time or two, and the work is all done.

The possibilities are endless. Be creative with your own design or use our featured suggestions below.

Meat, Seafood, Poultry

Beef cubes

Sausages

Shrimp

Scallops

Oysters wrapped in bacon

Chicken cubes

Turkey cubes

Pork cubes

Veggies

Peppers (green, red or yellow)

Mushroom caps

Onion wedges

Cherry tomatoes or tomato wedges

Zucchini or yellow squash chunks

Use tender cuts of meat or allow extra time to marinate beforehand. Everything should be cut into bite-size chunks which are not too small. Place items on skewers with others that require same length of time to cook. Add the more tender chucks on additional skewers toward the end of grilling time, which will depend on what you are using.

Cornbread Salad

1 pan of cornbread, prepared

1 can whole corn, drained

1 can ranch beans, chili beans or kidney beans

½ cup sweet onion diced

¼ cup green pepper diced

2 cups cheddar cheese, grated

5-6 slices bacon, fried crisp

1 pkg. ranch dressing mix blended with 1 cup mayonnaise and 1 cup sour cream.

Take half the cornbread and cut into cubes; place in bottom of a tall trifle dish or a large glass salad bowl. Drain beans well and place over cornbread layer. Next, layer with half the onion and half the green pepper and top with half the dressing.

Repeat layers of cornbread, beans, onion and pepper. Top with well drained corn; sprinkle on remaining onion and green pepper. Top it off with remaining ranch dressing mix, the grated cheese