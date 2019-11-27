Sherrie Norris Lovin’ Spoonful Cooking Column: Making The Most Of Those Delicious Leftovers

Published Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 3:32 pm

By Sherrie Norris

There’s sure to be plenty of turkey left when the stuffing has all but disappeared, or vice-versa, so let’s put those scrumptious leftovers to good use. In fact, some of us might enjoy our traditional holiday meals the next day nearly as much we do during the main event.

I recall one year on Thanksgiving Day, I had prepared so much food that I didn’t think I wanted to see another slice of turkey, so I shared the excess with neighbors. The next day, I was craving turkey and dressing so badly that I could nearly taste it — and not a morsel was to be found!

It’s the right thing to do to share with others, but make sure you keep a little put back for yourself when the urge to splurge (once again) strikes. Here’s hoping Thanksgiving Day is all you need it to be.

Turkey Pot Pie

1 ½ cups frozen peas and carrots, thawed under cold water

5 Tbs. butter

5 Tbs. all-purpose flour

¼ cup chopped onion

½ tsp. salt

¼ tsp. pepper

1¾ cups turkey or chicken broth

2/3 cup milk

2 ½ to 3 cups diced cooked turkey or chicken

Pastry for two 9-inch crust pies, prepared or purchased

Drain peas and carrots; set aside. Heat butter in 2-quart saucepan over low heat until melted. Stir in flour, onion, salt and pepper. Cook, stirring constantly, until mixture is bubbly; remove from heat then stir in broth and milk.

Place back on heat; heat to boiling, stirring constantly. Boil and stir 1 minute. Stir in turkey and vegetables.

Prepare pastry. Roll 2/3 of the pastry into a 13-inch square; ease into ungreased 9-inch square pan. Pour turkey mixture into the pastry-lined pan. Roll remaining pastry into 11-inch square; cut out designs with small cookie cutter, if desired. Place pastry over filling; turn edges under and crimp. Bake in 425° oven until golden brown, about 35 min.

Cream of Chicken or Turkey Soup

1 qt. chicken or turkey broth

1 cup chopped chicken or turkey

1 cup heavy cream

¼ tsp. salt (about)

1/8 tsp. pepper

1/8 tsp. nutmeg

1 Tbsp. minced parsley or chives

Bring broth and meat to a simmer and slowly mix in cream. Add salt to taste, pepper, and nutmeg. Cover and let simmer over lowest heat for about 10 minutes. Serve hot, topped with minced parsley. (May need to add more broth or a bit of water if too thick.)

Double recipe if needed.

Turkey and Dressing Casserole

3 ½ cups cooked turkey meat, chopped

4 Tbsp. flour

4 Tbsp. butter

1½ cup turkey or chicken broth

½ cup sherry

½ cup cream

Salt and pepper to taste

½ tsp. tarragon

½ tsp. thyme

¼ tsp. sage

2 eggs, slightly beaten

3 cups left-over dressing

Mix all together and bake in a greased baking dish at 325 for about 25- 30 minutes or until done.

Stuffing Quiche

1½ cups prepared stuffing

Melted butter

½ cup cheese, shredded

1 cup left-over cooked meat

¼ Tbs. roasted garlic (optional)

3 eggs, beaten

1/3cup milk

Salt and pepper

Preheat oven to 375°. In a small casserole dish, pat stuffing into dish, forming a crust. If needed, mix the stuffing with a bit of melted butter to help it stick. Bake the crust for about 8-10 minutes until it is slightly set. Take casserole out of the oven and scatter cheese and meat over the crust. Mix eggs, seasoning, garlic and milk together then pour into the casserole dish. Bake for about 30-35 minutes or until set.

