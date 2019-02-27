Sherrie Norris Lovin’ Spoonful Cooking Column: Low Carb Diet Keeps It Healthy And Delicious

Published Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 9:27 am

By Sherrie Norris

Those of us who try to follow a low-carbohydrate diet are constantly searching for ways to keep it healthy and delicious at the same time. It can happen, but usually not without a little patience and creativity.

Lean meats — minus a long list of preservatives and things we can’t even spell or pronounce — alongside fresh vegetables, the right kind of fruit, aromatic, tasty spices, and other natural ingredients are the keys to keeping on the right track.

Experimenting and adding variety to our menu choices will help us enjoy our low-carbohydrate foods, so don’t get discouraged too quickly.

Tasty Sautéed Shrimp for Two

1 Tbsp. olive oil

5-10 garlic cloves (to taste)

About 16 uncooked medium-large shrimp

½ stick butter

Dash salt

Dash pepper

Dash basil

Dash oregano

Heat oil in sauté pan over medium heat. Dice garlic into small bits and add to oil. Add in remaining ingredients and stir well. Cook until shrimp is done, about 5 minutes. Cover for about a minute for enhanced flavor. Let set for 2-3 minutes before serving so butter can thicken.

Carbs per serving: 2.2g

Goat Cheese, Spinach and Sun-Dried Tomatoes

1 cup romaine lettuce

½ cup spinach

1 radish, diced

4 Tbsp. sun dried tomatoes

3 Tbsp. olive oil

1 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar

¼ pound goat cheese

Mix first three vegetables together for salad. Slice goat cheese, brush with a little olive oil and broil until golden When ready to serve, top salad with cheese and a light drizzle of oil and vinegar.

Carb Count: Per Serving 1.2 grams

French Silk Pie

½ cup butter, softened

2/3 cup Splenda

2 oz. unsweetened baking chocolate

1 tsp. vanilla

½ cup refrigerated egg product

Cream butter and Splenda together. Melt chocolate; when cooled, blend into butter mixture. Stir in vanilla. Add egg product. Beat well with mixer until smooth. Chill at least 1 to 2 hours. Top with whipped cream if desired.

Carb Count Per Serving: 2.9 grams

Reuben Rolls

½ lb. sliced corned beef

4 slices Swiss cheese

Sauerkraut, drained

Low-fat Thousand Island salad dressing (or make your own similar dressing with light mayonnaise, sugar-free ketchup, dill pickle)

Warm 2 or 3 slices of corned beef in medium-heat skillet; top with a little bit of sauerkraut and cheese. Heat through, then roll and secure with toothpick. Serve with dressing.

(Carb count not available.)

Broiled Salmon with Maple Mustard Glaze

1/3 cup sugar-free pancake syrup

½ cup water

1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard

2 garlic cloves, pushed through a press

¼ tsp. salt

4 (8-oz.) salmon fillets, 1 inch thick

In a small heavy saucepan, combine syrup, water, mustard, garlic, and salt; simmer until reduced to about ½ cup. Cool. Heat broiler; arrange salmon, skin side down, on oiled rack of broiler pan and season with salt. Broil salmon 4 inches from heat source, about 6 minutes. Brush with sauce and broil until just cooked through, about 4 minutes more.

(Carb. count not available)

