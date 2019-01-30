Sherrie Norris Lovin’ Spoonful Cooking Column: Hosting the Perfect Super Bowl Party

Published Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at 9:54 am

By Sherrie Norris

With Super Bowl Sunday just hours away, you can plan now to be the big winner at your own gathering. Super Bowl parties are just as unique as their hosts and hostesses. Almost anything and everything works — from subs, chili, chips and dips to wings, ribs, burgers and dogs.

Some people spend days preparing for their party, but we want it to be fun for everyone and not labor-intensive. Hopefully, this week’s simple, yet delicious, recipes will help you to relax and have fun, too, while cheering your favorite team to victory.

Easy Chili Recipe

(Double recipe as needed!)

1 lb. ground beef

1 chopped onion

1 (8 oz.) can tomato sauce

1 large can of tomatoes

1 Tbs. sugar

1 tsp. garlic

1 tsp. oregano

1½ teaspoon salt

1½ teaspoon chili powder (or more to suit taste)

2 cans kidney beans with 4 cans of water

Brown beef and onion in skillet together and drain

Pour it in a large pot. Add other ingredients. Bring to a slow boil and then simmer for 30 minutes.

Hot Wings

4 to 5 pounds chicken wings

Black pepper

Salt

4 cups oil

½ stick butter or margarine

5 Tbsp. Tabasco or other hot sauce of choice (more or less, depending on taste)

1 Tbsp. white wine vinegar

Chop off tip of each wing, and discard. Cut wing in half at the joint to make 2 pieces. Sprinkle on pepper and salt. Heat oil over high heat in a deep skillet, Dutch oven, or deep-fat fryer until it starts to sizzle (around 400 degrees F). Add half the chicken wings and cook until crisp, stirring or shaking occasionally. When done, drain on paper towels and cook remaining wings. Melt butter or margarine over medium heat in heavy saucepan, add hot sauce and vinegar. Stir well and remove immediately from heat. Place wings in large pan or platter; pour on sauce, making sure to evenly coat each piece.

Pretzel Sparklers

Long rod pretzels

White chocolate, melted

Sprinkles, the color of your favorite team

Melt white chocolate. Dip pretzel rod halfway into melted chocolate; lightly add a coating of sprinkles over wet chocolate. Lay on waxed paper to dry.

Layered Shrimp Dip

1 (8 oz.) pkg. cream cheese, softened

6 Tbs. salsa, divided

½ cup cocktail sauce

3 cans (6 oz. each) small shrimp, rinsed and drained

1 sm. can sliced, ripe olives, drained

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese

Sliced green onions

Tortilla chips

Combine cream cheese and 3 Tbs. salsa; spread into an ungreased 9-inch pie plate. Combine cocktail sauce and remaining salsa; spread over cream cheese. Place shrimp evenly over top. Sprinkle with olives. Combine shredded cheeses, sprinkle over olives. Top with onions. Chill. Serve with tortilla chips. Makes about 15 servings.

Cheesy Ham Biscuit Pull-Aparts

1 large can Pillsbury Grands Flaky Layers Biscuits

1 egg

2 Tbs. milk

¾ cup diced ham

¼ cup thinly sliced green onion

½ cup shredded cheddar cheese

½ cup Monterey Jack cheese

½ tsp. garlic powder

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a large rectangular (glass) baking dish with cooking spray. In a large bowl, beat egg and milk with a wire whisk until smooth.

Separate dough into individual biscuits and cut each biscuit into quarters. Gently stir biscuit pieces into egg mixture to coat evenly. Fold in ham, cheese, onions and garlic. Spoon mixture into prepared dish; arrange biscuit pieces in a single layer.

Bake at 350 for 23 – 25 minutes or until golden brown. Cut into squares or just pull apart and serve.

Cheese Straws

4 cups plain flour

1 lb. shredded cheese

1 lb. butter or margarine

Pinch of salt

Dash of Tabasco sauce

Combine ingredients. Press through cookie press to form a straw, or roll into ball and flatten with fork on cookie sheet. Bake at 350 for about 10-12 minutes, or until lightly brown.

Guacamole

1 med. peeled, mashed avocado

¼ cup finely chopped onion

¼ cup chopped tomato

1 Tbsp. lemon juice

½ tsp. salt

¼ tsp. hot sauce

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and chopped

Combine all ingredients, stirring until blended. Refrigerate until served.

Caramel Crispix

2 small boxes Crispix cereal

2 cups butter

2 cups brown sugar

½ cup Light Karo syrup

½ tsp. Vanilla

½ tsp. baking Soda

Melt butter in a saucepan; add brown sugar and bring to a boil. Add Karo syrup, vanilla and baking soda, mixing well. Pour cereal into a large bowl and cover with hot mixture, stirring gently to evenly coat. Spread onto lightly greased baking sheets to set before storing in airtight container.

Pizza Twist Rolls

Frozen bread dough

Pepperoni

Mozzarella cheese

Parmesan cheese

Cooking oil of choice

Italian seasoning

¼ cup tomato sauce

Garlic salt, optional

Butter, melted

Loosely cover frozen bread dough with plastic wrap. Allow dough to thaw for a few hours at room temperature, until slightly puffed up.

Roll thawed dough out to a large square. Brush dough lightly with cooking oil; cover with pepperoni; sprinkle shredded mozzarella cheese, shredded Parmesan cheese, and then lightly with Italian seasoning. Add garlic salt if desired.

Roll up dough, starting at one edge of the square. Place roll on baking sheet; brush top with melted butter.

Bake at 375 degrees for about 20 minutes or until golden brown with a light crust.

Cool completely before slicing and serving.

Note: One frozen dough log makes one pepperoni roll.

