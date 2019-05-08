Sherrie Norris Lovin’ Spoonful Cooking Column: Helpful Tips For A Special Mother’s Day Surprise

Published Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 9:06 am

By Sherrie Norris

I’m going to make this very simple. Mother’s Day is just a few days away. Most people who are reading this column are probably mothers. If you are a mother, take notes or make a copy of this column, cut it out and place it where your husband and kids cannot miss it. (Maybe tape it to the remote control or someone’s phone!)

If you are someone other than a mother, but you have a mother, do the same and put it where you cannot miss it.

Before the weekend, you will need to take this information with you to the grocery store and purchase the ingredients needed for these special Mother’s Day breakfast treats.

Take them home and hide them in a safe place until Sunday morning, May 11.

You might need to get out of bed a little earlier than usual to prepare this breakfast (or brunch), but the smiles you bring to that special mother’s face will be worth every bit of effort you put forth — especially when you serve it to her in bed.

No excuses, ok? Let me know how it works.

Breakfast Pizza

1 lb. sausage

1 (8 oz.) pkg. refrigerated crescent dinner rolls

1 cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

6 eggs, beaten

½ cup milk

¾ tsp. dried whole oregano

1/8 tsp. pepper

Green and red pepper slices, optional

Cook sausage in a medium skillet until browned; drain. Set aside. Separate crescent dough into 8 triangles with elongated points toward center in a greased 12-inch pizza pan. Press bottom and side to form a crust; seat perforations. Bake at 375 for 5 minutes on lower oven rack. Crust will be puffy when removed from oven. Reduce temperature to 350. Spoon sausage over dough; sprinkle with cheeses. Combine eggs and next three ingredients; pour over sausage mixture. Bake at 350 on lower oven rack 30-355 minutes. Garnish with pepper slices, if desired. Makes 6-8 servings.

7 Up Biscuits

So easy and good!

4 cups Bisquick

1 cup sour cream

1 cup 7-Up

½ cup melted butter

Mix Bisquick, sour cream and 7-Up. Melt butter in bottom of cookie sheet pan, and place shaped biscuits into pan. Bake at 425 until golden.

Broccoli Quiche

10 oz. frozen chopped broccoli, cooked and well drained

8 oz. cheddar cheese, shredded

1/3 cup chopped onion

6 eggs

1 cup heavy cream

1 tsp. salt

Dash pepper

Spray a large glass pie plate. Put the broccoli, onion and cheese in the bottom of the plate. Beat eggs, then whisk in the cream, salt and pepper. Pour evenly over cheese. Bake at 350º for 35-45 minutes, until a knife inserted in center comes out clean. Let stand 10 minutes before cutting.

Makes 6 servings

Can be made ahead of time and frozen.

Easy Pineapple Muffins

2 cups Bisquick

1 (8-oz.) can crushed pineapple

2 Tbs. melted butter or margarine

1 egg, beaten

½ cup sugar

Mix together ingredients just until moistened. Bake in greased muffin cups at 400 degrees for 20-25 minutes.

Brunch Punch

1 qt. apple juice

½ gallon cranberry juice

2 (2) liter bottles of 7-Up

Combine liquids and serve over ice.

