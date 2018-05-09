Sherrie Norris Lovin’ Spoonful Cooking Column: Happy Mother’s Day

Published Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at 10:54 am

By Sherrie Norris

It’s that time again to honor those wonderful women who gave us life. It’s been nearly 29 years since my precious mother died, and never do I come to this time of year without sadness in my heart and tears in my eyes. However, the blessing of being a mother, and yes, a grandmother, eases the pain tremendously.

Our recipes this week are not for moms to make. They are simple, delicious treats that the kids can make with a little supervision and serve to their moms — after they have cooked dinner for her or taken her out to eat at her favorite restaurant. Get her off her feet for the day and treat her like the queen she is.

By reading the sweet message below that a friend shared with me many years ago, hopefully you will better understand just why we, as mothers, cry. It’s the best explanation I’ve ever heard.

Why Mother’s Cry

(Author unknown)

A little boy asked his mother, “Why are you crying?” “Because I’m a woman,” she told him. “I don’t understand,” he said. His Mom just hugged him and said, “And you never will.” Later the little boy asked his father, “Why does Mother seem to cry for no reason?” “All women cry for no reason,” was all his dad could say.

The little boy grew up and became a man, still wondering why women cry. Finally he put in a call to God. When God answered, he asked, “God, why do women cry so easily?” God said: “When I made the woman, she had to be special. I made her shoulders strong enough to carry the weight of the world, yet gentle enough to give comfort. I gave her an inner strength to endure childbirth and the rejection that many times comes from her children. I gave her a hardness that allows her to keep going when everyone else gives up, and take care of her family through sickness and fatigue without complaining. I gave her the sensitivity to love her children under any and all circumstances, even when her child has hurt her very badly. I gave her strength to carry her husband through his faults and fashioned her from his rib to protect his heart. I gave her wisdom to know that a good husband never hurts his wife, but sometimes tests her strengths and her resolve to stand beside him without giving up. And finally, I gave her a tear to shed. This is hers exclusively to use whenever it is needed. You see my son,’ said God, ‘the beauty of a woman is not in the clothes she wears, the figure that she carries, or the way she combs her hair. The beauty of a woman must be seen in her eyes, because that is the doorway to her heart – the place where love resides.

Easy and Delicious Fruit Salad

1 pint strawberries – cleaned, hulled and sliced

1 pound seedless grapes, halved

3 kiwis, peeled and sliced

3 bananas, sliced

1 can peach pie filling

In large bowl, combine the strawberries, grapes, kiwis, and bananas. Gently mix in pie filling. Chill for at least 1 hour before serving.

Bacon and Cheddar Muffins

2 cups Bisquick baking mix

2/3 cup milk

¼ cup vegetable oil

1 egg

1 cup (4 oz.) Cheddar cheese, shredded

½ lb. bacon, crisp and crumbled (about 2/3 cup)

Heat oven to 400. Line 12 medium muffin cups with paper baking cups. Mix all ingredients, except cheese and bacon, just until moistened (batter will be lumpy). Fold in cheese and bacon. Divide batter among muffin cups. Bake until golden brown, about 20 minutes; cool 10 minutes

Cherry Squares

½ cup butter

2 cups sugar

4 eggs

1 tsp. vanilla

2 cup flour

1 can cherry pie filling

Grease and flour baking pan. Preheat oven to 350

Cream butter and sugar; add eggs, vanilla and flour, forming a dough.

Spread ¾ of dough on cookie sheet. Spread cherry filling on top. Cover with remaining dough mixture. Bake for 30-40 minutes, until lightly browned. Cut into squares.

Easy Lemonade Pie

1 small can frozen (unthawed) lemonade (pink or yellow)

1 can sweetened condensed milk

9 oz. container whipped topping

1 graham cracker crumb crust

Strawberries and coconut, optional

Mix first three ingredients together. Pour into pie crust. Chill at least 2 hours. Garnish with strawberries or coconut, if desired.

*May add a few drops of yellow or red food coloring to creamy mixture, if desired, for brighter colored pie.

