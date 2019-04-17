Sherrie Norris Lovin’ Spoonful Cooking Column: Happy Easter

Published Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 8:48 am

By Sherrie Norris

Easter is the most glorious day for Christians all over the world who celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

It is also a special time for many families who gather to share a meal and have some fun with the kids.

Even the Easter egg hunt has some relevance, as eggs symbolize new life.

While many tables will be filled with the traditional fare, including ham, potato salad and various egg and springtime dishes, most cooks also enjoy trying something new or different.

Hopefully, the following recipes will help put the finishing touches to your brunch or lunch buffet.

Easy Baked Ham with Fruit Glaze

Ham of choice

Peach or pineapple preserves

Bake ham, fat side up, at 325, allowing 20 minutes baking time for each pound of weight.

During last 15 minutes of baking, take ham out of oven and trim off fat; spread ½-1 cup preserves over ham. Bake remaining 15 minutes or until well glazed.

Orange Salad Mold

1 small pkg. orange Jell-O, sugar-free or regular

1½ cup hot water

1 (4 oz.) cream cheese, fat-free or regular

¼ cup orange juice

1 Tbsp. lemon juice

1 Tbsp. grated orange rind

Dissolve orange gelatin in hot water. Gradually add to softened cream cheese, blending until smooth. Add juices, mixing well. Chill until slightly thickened. Blend in grated orange rind. Pour into mold and chill until firm. Unmold onto lettuce on a serving plate.

Mandarin Spinach Salad

1 small bag fresh spinach

1 (15 oz.) can mandarin oranges, drained

½ medium red onion

1 (5 oz.) pkg. sliced almonds

Sesame-Honey Vinaigrette Dressing

1 tsp. dry mustard

½ tsp. sesame oil

4 Tbs. seasoned rice vinegar

1 tsp. soy sauce

1 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

2 tsp. honey

½ cup oil

1 tsp. Dijon mustard

½ tsp. salt

Mix all ingredients for dressing, whisk vigorously with whisk.

In a separate bowl combine salad ingredients, add dressing and toss.

Delicious Ham Rolls

2 pkg. Hawaiian sweet dinner rolls

1 pkg. deli sandwich ham

12 slice Swiss cheese

½ cup butter, melted

1 Tbsp. poppy seeds

1½ tsp. Worcestershire sauce

1½ tsp. brown or Dijon mustard

1 tsp. onion powder

Slice top from rolls and place bottoms in baking pan. Layer ham and cheese on rolls. Replace tops. Combine butter, poppy seeds, mustard, Worcestershire sauce and onion powder; mix well. Drizzle butter mixture over rolls. Refrigerate until butter is firm or overnight. Cover with foil and bake at 350° for 30 minutes or until cheese melts. Uncover and cook for 2 additional minutes. Serve warm or cold.

Brunch Bacon and Cheese Pull-A-parts

1 egg

2 Tbs.. milk

1 (16.3-oz.) can Pillsbury Grands Flaky Layers Refrigerated Biscuits

Several pieces of precooked bacon, cut into ½-inch pieces

1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese

4 finely chopped green onions, optional

Heat oven to 350°F. Spray large glass baking dish with cooking spray.

In bowl, beat egg and milk with whisk until smooth.

Separate dough into 8 biscuits; cut each into quarters. Gently stir biscuit pieces into egg mixture to coat evenly. Fold in bacon, cheese and onions. Spoon mixture into sprayed dish; arrange pieces in single layer.

Bake for 25 minutes or until golden brown. Cut into squares. Optional: For a buttery flavor, lightly brush melted butter over top when removed from the oven.

Banana Pudding Poke Cake

1 box yellow cake mix

Ingredients needed to make cake (eggs, oil & water)

2 (3.4 oz.) packages instant banana pudding

4 cups milk

1 (8 oz.) tub frozen whipped topping, thawed

20 vanilla wafers, crushed

Prepare cake mix according to package directions for a 9×13 cake. Once cake comes out of oven, allow it to cool for just a couple of minutes. With a wooden spoon handle or object, begin poking holes in the cake, all the way to the bottom.

In a bowl, whisk together instant pudding with 4 cups milk. Stir until smooth.

Let pudding set for a couple of minutes to thicken slightly. Pour pudding over cake, taking care to get it into the holes as much as possible. Spread pudding over cake, gently pushing pudding down into the holes.

Once cake has completely cooled, spread on whipped

topping.

Keep refrigerated and prepare for the cake to get better overtime.

Serve topped with freshly crushed vanilla wafers and sliced bananas.

Easy Bunny Trail Dessert

Pre-packaged pound cake, cut into slices

1 can strawberry pie filling

12 oz. whipped topping

1 cup coconut

1 tsp. green food coloring

1 cup jelly beans

Marshmallow bunnies

Line bottom of baking dish or pan with cake slices. Top with strawberry pie filling followed by whipped topping. Place coconut in zip-lock bag with green food coloring and shake to tint. Sprinkle onto cool whip. Refrigerate 1 hour or until ready to serve. Decorate with jelly beans and bunnies.

