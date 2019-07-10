Sherrie Norris Lovin’ Spoonful Cooking Column: Got The Blues? Throw ‘Em In A Cobbler

Published Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 8:55 am

By Sherrie Norris

The peak season of the blueberry is upon us and there’s nothing better than yum-yums, fruit salads, muffins and cobblers that include this good-to-eat, good-for-you summertime favorite.

The pigment that gives blueberries their deep unique color is an effective antioxidant and is a significant source of Vitamin C and dietary fiber; used in many cultures to treat urinary infections, stones and diabetes.

Blueberry Yum-Yum

My favorite from Green Valley School’s cookbook, Vol. 11, submitted by Jill Saunders

2 cups blueberries

2 cups sugar, divided

¼ cup water

¼ cup cornstarch

3 Tbs. water

1 cup plain flour

½ cup margarine

1 cup finely chopped pecans

1 (8 oz.) pkg. cream cheese, softened

1 (8 oz.) container Cool Whip

Combine blueberries, 1 cup sugar and ¼ cup water in saucepan and cook over low heat until berries are soft, about 15 minutes. Combine cornstarch and 3 Tbs. water in small mixing bowl and stir well. Add cornstarch to blueberry mixture and cook, stirring constantly until thickened. Set aside to cool. Combine flour, margarine and pecans in a small mixing bowl and mix well. Press dough evenly into 9 x 13-inch baking pan or dish. Bake at 350 for 20 minutes and cool.

Combine cream cheese and 1 cup sugar, beat until smooth. Fold in Cool Whip and spread topping over cooled crust. Pour blueberry mixture over top. Refrigerate, cut into squares to serve.

Blueberry Muffins

2 cups self-rising flour

¾ cup sugar

¼ cup butter or oil

1 egg

¾ cup milk

½ – ¾ cup blueberries

Mix all ingredients and bake in prepared muffin pans at 400-degrees until golden brown.

Glazed Blueberry Breakfast Rolls

1 (10 ounce) can refrigerated pizza crust dough

Vegetable cooking spray

Flour

Blueberry filling:

¾ cup blueberries, finely chopped

2 Tbsp. orange juice

2 Tbsp. sugar

2 tsp. corn starch

1 tsp. grated orange peel

Glaze:

½ cup powdered sugar

1 Tbsp. milk

½ tsp. grated orange peel

Preheat oven to 375°F. Coat 12 muffin cups with cooking spray. In small saucepan, combine blueberry filling ingredients, stirring to dissolve cornstarch. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly until thick and bubbly. Set aside to cool for 10 minutes. Unroll pizza dough onto a lightly floured surface; pat into a 9 x 13-inch rectangle.

Spread blueberry filling over dough, leaving a ½-inch border along the sides. Beginning with a long side, roll up jelly-roll fashion; pinch seam to seal (do not seal ends of roll). Cut roll into 12 (1-inch) slices. Place slices, cut sides up, in coated muffin cups. Bake 12 to 15 minutes or until lightly browned. Remove rolls from pan; cool on a wire rack for at least 15 minutes before adding glaze.

For glaze: Combine powdered sugar, milk and grated orange peel, stirring until smooth. Drizzle icing over rolls.

Blueberry Cream Pie

1 large, deep-dish pie crust

1 pkg. (8 ounce) cream cheese

2 eggs

½ cup sugar

1 tsp. vanilla

1/3 cup chopped walnuts

Topping

4 cups fresh or frozen blueberries

1 cup sugar

3 Tbsp. cornstarch

¼ tsp. cinnamon

¼ tsp. salt

¼ cup water

1 Tbsp. butter

Bake piecrust at 350°F for 15 minutes. Blend cheese, eggs, sugar, vanilla and nuts, pour over pie crust; return to oven for 10 minutes. Cool. For topping, mix 2 cups of blueberries with ¼ cup sugar; set aside. In saucepan, mix remaining sugar, cornstarch, cinnamon, salt and water. Add remaining blueberries, then butter. Bring to a boil and simmer until thickened. Add sugared blueberries. Cool. Pour into pie shell.

Comments

comments