Sherrie Norris Lovin’ Spoonful Cooking Column: Celebrating Cinco de Mayo At Home This Year

Published Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 10:01 am

By Sherrie Norris

Cinco de Mayo 2020 will soon fall in line with all the other annual celebrations that aren’t happening in large gatherings. Traditions are quickly falling by the wayside as we seek new and interesting ways to observe those we hold dear.

Here in the High Country, May is usually one of the busiest times of the year with many special observances and events on the calendar, usually kicking off with a very busy and fun-filled day of good food, fun and entertainment.

In the United States, we celebrate May 5 in honor of our Mexican neighbors’ heritage and their pride over defeating French forces at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862.

Contrary to popular belief, Cinco de Mayo, as it is commonly known, is not Mexico’s Independence Day — the most important national patriotic holiday in Mexico, which is celebrated on September 16.

In Spanish, “fiesta” means feast or gala celebration, several of which usually take place all around the area, but this year, sadly,

if there is any celebration, it will most likely be done in private settings.

Hopefully, the following “Americanized” recipes will help spice up your celebration with your family safely at home.

Mexican Brunch Pie

5 eggs, beaten

2 tsp. melted butter or margarine

¼ cup all-purpose flour

½ tsp. baking powder

1 (8-oz.) carton cottage cheese

2 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese

1 small can chopped green chilies, drained

Combine eggs, butter, flour and baking powder in a mixing bowl; beat well at medium speed. Stir in remaining ingredients and pour into a well-greased 9-inch pie plate. Bake at 400 degrees for 10 minutes; reduce heat to 350 and bake about 20 minutes or until set. Cut into wedges and serve.

South Of The Border Casserole

1 lb. ground beef, browned and drained

1 dozen tortillas

1 cup enchilada sauce

1 lb. grated Cheddar cheese

1 can Mexican corn

1 cup green chili peppers, chopped

1 can cream of mushroom soup

1 can cream of chicken soup

Saute ground beef. Heat tortillas. Line a 9 x 13-inch baking dish or pan with tortillas; cover with sauce. Layer beef, half of the cheese, both cans of corn and peppers. Mix soup and pour over top; cover with remaining cheese. Bake for 35-40 minutes at 350 degrees.

Taco Salad Pie

1 refrigerated piecrust

Whole round tortilla chips

Filling:

1 lb. lean ground beef

1 can spicy chili beans, undrained

1½ cup shredded cheddar cheese

½ cup salsa

1 cup chopped lettuce

½ cup chopped tomato

1 green onion, sliced

½ cup sour cream

¼ cup sliced ripe olives, optional

Heat oven to 450. Flute edges of piecrust if not already done. Sprinkle ¼ cup crushed chips over crust, gently pressing into crust; prick with fork. Bake at 450 for 9-11 minutes, or until lightly browned. Cool. Carefully stand 1 row of chips around inside edge of pan. In large skillet, brown ground beef, add chili beans, 1 cup of cheese and salsa; mix well. Cook over low heat 2 to 3 minutes, or until beans are heated and cheese is melted. Spoon into cooled baked shell. Top with lettuce, remaining ½ cup cheese, tomato, onion, sour cream and olives. Serve immediately. Store any remaining pie in refrigerator.

My Favorite Layered Dip

(Always a hit!)

1 can refried beans

2 cups sour cream

1 cup of salsa

½ chopped red onion

Chopped chilies

1 cup cheddar cheese

1 cup mozzarella cheese

Sliced black olives

Layer ingredients in order listed in a 9 x 13-inch glass dish. Keep in fridge until time to serve. Great with your choice of chips.

