Sherrie Norris Lovin’ Spoonful Cooking Column: Big Win with A Super Spread

Published Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 9:25 am

By Sherrie Norris

One of the biggest sporting events of the year, if not the biggest, is just around the corner. Sure, we all know it’s about America’s favorite sport, but really, what would a Super Bowl party be without plenty of food? We’ve got you covered, from pregame appetizers to help welcome your guests, to halftime snacks and so much more to see you through the final touchdown.

The planning has already begun, especially, for those who will be spending the evening in front of the big screen at home with family and friends. We don’t want anyone to be left on the sidelines without a winning spread, so let’s make a few good calls before the game begins with this week’s recipes.

BLT Dip

1 lb. bacon, cooked and crumbled, or ½ cup bacon bits

1 cup mayonnaise

1 cup sour cream

1 tsp. seasoned salt

1 tsp. onion powder

2 med. tomatoes, seeded and finely chopped

Combine all ingredients. Chill and serve with crackers, specialty chips or beads.

Touchdown Taco Casserole

1 lb. lean, ground beef

½ cup chopped onion

1 clove garlic, pressed or minced

1 (8 oz.) can tomato sauce

½ cup tomato juice, beef broth, or water

1 Tbs. chili powder

¼ tsp. oregano, crumbled

1 (15 oz.) can kidney beans, undrained

Taco flavored tortilla chips, or your favorite flavor

2 cups shredded lettuce

1 large tomato, coarsely chopped

½ cup chopped onion

Sour cream and/or guacamole

In a heavy skillet over medium heat, brown beef and onion; drain off excess fat. Add garlic, tomato sauce, tomato juice or other liquid, chili powder and oregano.

Simmer mixture for 2 minutes.

Layer beef mixture with beans and corn chips in a greased 2-quart baking dish, ending with corn chips. Cover and bake at 350° oven for 40 minutes.

Just before serving top with a few dollops of sour cream or guacamole (or both) and sprinkle with lettuce, tomato and chopped onions.

Double as needed for a larger crowd.

Ham and Cheddar Muffins

1¼ cups all-purpose flour

¼ cup cornmeal

2½ tsp. baking powder

½ tsp. baking soda

3 green onions, finely sliced

½ cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese

¾ cup diced country ham

1 large egg

1 cup milk

2 Tbsp. melted butter

Preheat oven to 375. Combine flour, cornmeal, baking powder and soda, sliced onions, cheese and ham. In another bowl, whisk egg with milk and melted butter; blend mixture into the dry ingredients, mixing until all dry ingredients are moistened. Fill muffin cups about ¾ full. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes.

Delicious with chili and/or soup.

Sausage Squares

1 lb. sausage

1 large onion, chopped

2 cups Bisquick

¾ cup milk

2 eggs

3 Tbsp. poppy seeds

1 ½ cup sour cream

¾ tsp. salt

Paprika

Heat oven to 350. Grease oblong glass baking dish. Cook onion and sausage together until brown; drain, if needed.

Mix Bisquick, milk and 1 egg; spread into prepared baking dish. Sprinkle with poppy seeds. Spread sausage mixture over dough. Beat remaining egg, sour cream and salt until well mixed. Spread over sausage mixture and sprinkle with paprika. Bake for 25-30 minutes. If you want to make it up ahead of time, prepare as directed, wrap in foil and freeze; reheat before serving.

Quick And Easy Chewy Bars

1 pkg. yellow cake mix

¾ cup chopped pecans or walnuts

¾ cup butter, melted

Topping:

2 (8 oz.) pkg. cream cheese, softened

1 cup firmly packaged brown sugar

¾ cup chopped pecans or walnuts

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour a 9 x 13-inch pan. For base, combine cake mix, ¾ cup nuts and melted butter in large bowl; stir until well blended. Press mixture into bottom of pan.

For topping, combine cream cheese and brown sugar; mix well. Spread evenly over base and sprinkle with ¾ cup nuts.

Bake for 25-30 minutes or until edges are browned and cheese topping is set. Cool completely and cut into squares. Refrigerate leftovers.

Cheese Straws

4 cups plain flour

1 lb. shredded cheese

1 lb. butter or margarine

Pinch of salt

Dash of Tabasco sauce

Combine ingredients. Press through cookie press to form a straw, or roll into ball and flatten with fork on cookie sheet. Bake at 350 for about 10-12 minutes, or until lightly brown.

Quick Ritz Cookies

Ritz crackers

Peanut Butter

Candy coating, color of favorite team

Make a sandwich out of the crackers and peanut butter. Melt candy coating and dip crackers. You will be pleasantly surprised at the taste. Take plenty with you – they disappear like magic.

Peanut Butter Footballs

1 lb. box or pkg. powdered sugar

3 oz. pkg. cream cheese

12 oz. jar creamy peanut butter

1 tsp. vanilla

½ stick butter

Mix ingredients well with clean hands. Shape into footballs and place on cookie sheet covered with wax paper. Chill for ½ hour.

Coating:

12 oz. semi-sweet chocolate chips

½ bar of paraffin

Melt paraffin and chocolate in a double boiler or a large pan filled with boiling water and a smaller one inside of it. (Careful not to let water get in chocolate.) Coat footballs with chocolate and chill.*

Football “stitching” may be added by using a small tube of decorator’s icing or gel in color of your choice.

