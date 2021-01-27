Sherrie Norris Lovin’ Spoonful Cooking Column: Beyond the Box With Girl Scout Cookies

Published Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at 9:22 am

By Sherrie Norris

We know that Girl Scout Cookies stand alone as one of America’s favorite wintertime delights. It’s nearly impossible to say “No” when passing one of the familiar stands as you enter your local grocery store or see your young neighbor smiling at your door or from her corner booth this time of year.

For just a short time, we’re able to savor these tasty treats, while at the same time knowing we are helping young girls raise funds for special events and learn skills to last a lifetime.

There’s really no good excuse for most of us, barring a diabetic or related diagnoses, to turn down a box or three of these delectable cookies. Not only do they freeze well, but they also can be stretched into a mouthwatering dessert for the whole family to enjoy together.

We’ve come across several ideas to put them to good use, beyond the normal indulgence, and hope you will try these recipes or come up with your own cookie creation.

Thin-Mint Brownies

1 box brownie mix

1 can sweetened condensed milk

1 tsp. peppermint extract

3 cups white chocolate chips

2 Tbs. butter

1 (7 oz.) container marshmallow cream

Green food coloring

1 cup chopped chocolate mint cookies

Prepare brownies per package directions. Cool completely.

Stir peppermint extract into sweetened condensed milk.

In a medium sauce pan, combine chocolate chips, butter and sweetened condensed milk mixture, stirring until chips are melted. Add marshmallow cream and stir until blended. Add a little green food coloring. Pour onto cooled brownies. Then, sprinkle cookie crumbs on top, pressing gently for smooth finish.

Refrigerate for several hours. Cut into squares before serving.

Nutty Caramel Turtles

3 regular size Hershey bars

12 caramels

60 pecan halves

12 Girl Scout Peanut Butter Patties

Preheat oven to 250. Break each chocolate bar into fourths. Place each piece 2 inches apart on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Top with one caramel. Bake 5-7 minutes or until caramel just starts to soften. Immediately press one pecan half on one side for head; press four pecan halves onto each corner for legs. Place one Peanut Butter Patties cookie over the top of each candy, pressing down to secure. Let stand until set. Makes 1 dozen.

Tagalong Cake Bars

1 box yellow cake mix

1 stick butter, softened

1 egg

1 cup chocolate chips

1/2 cup creamy peanut butter

1 (14 oz.) can sweetened condensed milk

10–12 Girl Scout Tagalong cookies, coarsely chopped

Preheat oven to 350. Line a 9×13-inch baking dish with foil; spray with nonstick cooking spray.

In a large bowl, mix together cake mix, butter and egg until dough forms. Press dough into prepared baking dish. Top with chocolate chips. Stir together sweetened condensed milk and peanut butter; pour over dough. Top with chopped Tagalong cookies.

Bake at 350 for 23-25 minutes. Cool completely. Cut into squares and enjoy.

Peanut Butter Pie

1 1/3 cups Peanut Butter Patties, crushed

5 Tbs. butter, melted

1 package (3 ½ oz.) vanilla pudding

1½ cups milk

1/3 cup peanut butter, creamy or crunchy

Combine crumbs and butter. Press into a 9-inch pie plate. Combine pudding and milk. Stir in peanut butter until well blended. Pour into pie shell. Refrigerate. Dab a little whipped cream on top before serving, if desired.

Minty Milkshake

8-10 Thin Mints (whole)

3-4 Thin Mints (crushed)

1 cup milk

2 scoops chocolate, vanilla, or mint ice cream

Place milk and whole cookies into a blender; blend on medium speed until smooth. Add ice cream carefully, and blend on a high speed until fully blended and creamy. Place most of the crushed cookies on the bottom of a shake glass (saving some cookies to put on the top). Slowly pour the shake into the glass and top with remaining cookies. Serve with a straw and a spoon, as it will be very thick. Makes 2 shakes.