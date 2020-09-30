Sherrie Norris Lovin’ Spoonful Cooking Column: An Apple a Day Just Might Be Enough

Published Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 10:12 am

By Sherrie Norris

It’s harvest time for apple growers in these hills. Although early reports indicate that the local crop is not as plentiful this year as in times past, hopefully, there’s still enough to go around.

Apples provide an important source of nourishment —potassium and pectin, a fiber that may be helpful in reducing cholesterol levels. And they offer no fat, unless of course, they are thrown into those sugary mixtures for pies or dipped into luscious caramel.

There are numerous varieties of apples, with colors ranging from various shades of red to green and yellow, and their flavor varying from tart to sweet — with many ways to use them.

Hope you enjoy this week’s picks.

Apple Fritters

1 cup all-purpose flour

¼ cup sugar

¾ tsp. salt

1½ tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. cinnamon

1/3 cup milk

1 egg

1 cup chopped apple

Cooking oil

Glaze:

2 cups powdered sugar

1½ Tbs. milk

Combine flour, sugar, salt, baking powder and cinnamon; stir in milk and egg until just combined. Fold in apple. Pour oil into skillet, about 1½-inch deep and heat on high. Oil is ready when a little dough thrown in floats to top.

Carefully add dough to oil in heaping teaspoons. Cook until brown, about 2 minutes, then flip. Cook another 1-2 minutes, until both sides are browned.

Transfer briefly to paper towels to absorb excess oil, then transfer to cooling rack.

Make glaze by stirring milk and powdered sugar together in a small bowl. Drizzle over apple fritters.

Easy Apple Cake

1 pkg. yellow cake mix

1 can Apple pie filling

3 eggs

3 tsp. sugar

1 tsp. cinnamon

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease a 9×13-inch cake pan. Combine cake mix, apple pie filling and eggs.

Beat two minutes with mixer at medium speed. Combine sugar and cinnamon.

Spread half the batter into the pan, sprinkle with cinnamon and sugar; pour over remaining batter and sprinkle with remaining sugar mixture.

Bake for 30-35 minutes or until toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

Adding chopped nuts to cinnamon/sugar mixture is good, too. And of course, whipped cream or ice cream on top creates a perfect ending.

Sugar Free Apple Pie

Prepared piecrust

3 apples

2 Tbsp. butter

Pinch salt

1 tsp. cinnamon

2 Tbsp. corn starch

2 Tbsp. raisins

9 oz. of honey

Nutmeg or cloves, optional

Peel apples, core and slice. Mix with remaining ingredients. When ready for the honey, add about half to the apple mixture, taste it, and add just enough — until you are happy with the sweetness.

Add apple mixture to crust. If using double crust, cover apple mixture with the top crust and cut small vent holes in top.

Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes or until lightly browned

Chocolate Dipped Apples

2 cups milk-chocolate morsels

1/3 cup vegetable shortening

8-10 medium sized apples

Coconut (optional)

Chopped nuts (optional)

Wooden sticks

Melt morsels and shortening over hot (not boiling) water. Remove from heat. Insert wooded sticks in apples. Dip apples, one at a time into chocolate mixture, using stick, a large spoon or rubber spatula. Apple should be completely coated with chocolate. Garnish with coconuts or nuts if desired. Place on a waxed paper- lined cookie sheet. Chill until chocolate coating sets. Serve immediately or refrigerate until ready to serve.

Easy Apple Dumplings

2 flat piecrusts

7 apples, peeled and cored

1½ cups water

1 stick butter

1 cup sugar

¼ cup red-hot cinnamon candies

Roll pastry into 7 squares. Fold up around apples and place in baking dish. Boil remaining ingredients for about 2 minutes and pour over apples. Bake at 425 for 45 minutes.