Shannon Campbell Named Dean of App State’s College of Fine and Applied Arts

Published Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 12:46 pm

After a national search, Dr. Shannon Campbell has been named dean of Appalachian State University’s College of Fine and Applied Arts effective July 1, 2021.

Campbell is currently inaugural Associate Vice President of Graduate Studies and full professor at Metropolitan State University of Denver. She has been a professor of strategic communication for more than 20 years. She has a successful record as a higher education administrator who mentored faculty, students and staff, managed diverse staffs and large complex budgets, and developed and implemented policies, operations and procedures at all university levels.

“Shannon believes deeply in the power of access to education for all,” said Interim Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor Heather Norris. “She has a strong appreciation for and understanding of the vision, mission and values of App State, and I am confident she will continue to build upon the legacy of strong leadership within the College of Fine & Applied Arts.”

At Appalachian, Campbell will lead a college that has seven academic departments and more than 3,000 undergraduate and graduate majors. The College of Fine and Applied Arts consists of the departments of Applied Design, Art, Communication, Military Science and Leadership, Sustainable Development, Sustainable Technology and the Built Environment, and Theatre and Dance.

Campbell received her B.S. in communication management from Missouri State University, M.A. in organizational communication from Southern Illinois University and Ph.D. in journalism/media studies from the University of Texas-Austin.