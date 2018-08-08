Seventh Annual Appalachian Energy Summit Brings Awareness to Sustainable Energy

Published Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at 10:28 am

By Joan Brook

The 2018 Appalachian Energy Summit brought industrial leaders and students from around the world for three days to Appalachian State University.

Sustainable energy techniques were demonstrated and future policy goals discussed. Several students opted to visit two small greenhouse farms in the Boone area that utilize student designed biomass heating systems that maximize heat in order to promote longer growing seasons in the Appalachian Mountain area.

“The 2018 Appalachian Energy Summit focuses on current and future leaders who work to make the world a better place,” says Dr. Lee Ball, Chief Sustainability Officer at Appalachian State University. “Whether through the continuing development of clean energy or the advancement of sustainable communities, leaders of today and tomorrow have an opportunity to lead with integrity for the good of all.”

The first tour was at the Springhouse Farm in Vilas.

Next up, interested observers traveled to Against the Grain Farm in Zionville for a tour of the 35-acre farm located about 15 minutes from downtown Boone.

Comments

comments