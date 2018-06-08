Seven Devils to Host 15th Annual SafetyFest BBQ Dinner with Silent Auction and More

Published Friday, June 8, 2018 at 2:33 pm

On Saturday, June 30, the town of Seven Devils will host the 15th annual SafetyFest BBQ Dinner, Raffle, Craft Show and Silent Auction.

The day will also feature plenty of fun things for children and families to do.

Everyone is invited to “eat in” at Town Hall or stop by for carry out. Dinners will include pork barbecue, roll, baked beans, coleslaw, drink and dessert. Adult plates are $8, children 12 and under are $5.

Meals will be served from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. The craft show will begin at 10 a.m. and last until 3 p.m. Silent auction items will be on display at Seven Devils Town Hall starting on Monday, May 25. Auction bids will end at 2:30 p.m. on June 30.

Some of the silent auction items include:

Adventure Venues “Taste of the High Country” package and “Breakfast and Lunch” package

Lees-McRae Summer Theater tickets

Appalachian Summer Festival tickets

Barter Theatre tickets

Ensemble Stage event tickets

There will also be numerous raffle items given away, including a 40-inch Samsung Smart TV, a $150 Tanger Outlet gift card, porch rocker, Instant Pot and a $100 Amazon gift card. Raffle tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at Seven Devils Town Hall.

The event will include live music from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. by the Grass County Line so be sure to bring a chair or a blanket to stay and listen to the music.

To get to the event, take Highway 105 South and turn off at the Speedway gas station onto Seven Devils Road and drive up to the top of the mountain for a day of fun and good food.

For more information, call Town Hall at 828-963-5343.

