Seven Devils Police Chief Chuck Davis to Retire January 31; Sgt. Johnathan Harris Tabbed as New Chief

Published Tuesday, December 18, 2018 at 1:45 pm

By Nathan Ham

Longtime Seven Devils Police Chief Edward “Chuck” Davis II will officially retire from the force effective January 31, 2019.

Davis started his service work in Seven Devils in 1989 at the Seven Devils Fire Department was beginning to form. He worked as a public safety officer until 2007 when he was promoted to Seven Devils Chief of Police.

“Chuck Davis is also the assistant fire chief and he was instrumental in starting the fire department in 1989,” said Debbie Powers, Town Manager for Seven Devils.

Overall, Chief Davis has spent 42 total years as a law enforcement officer and firefighter, working previously in Avery County and for the town of Sugar Mountain.

Sergeant Johnathan Harris, who has been an officer in Seven Devils since 2007, will take over as the new police chief, effective February 1.

Harris, who was promoted to sergeant in February of 2017, is also a member of the Seven Devils Fire Department.

Harris earned an Associates of Science Degree in Criminal Justice at Mayland Community College and graduated from Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) in 2006.

“Johnathan has been here 11 years now. He’s a wonderful young man and he’s been trained under Chief Davis and I know he’ll do a fabulous job,” said Powers.

Last week, the Seven Devils Town Council passed a resolution naming December 18, 2018 as Chief Chuck Davis Day. There will be a reception at town hall from 1-4 p.m. honoring Chief Davis on Tuesday afternoon.

The Town Council, staff and Residents would like to thank Chief Davis for his dedicated years of service; he will be missed and wish him the best in his retirement.

