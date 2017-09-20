September 23 Annual Black Saturday 5K with Appalachian State

Published Wednesday, September 20, 2017 at 11:47 am

Annual Black Saturday 5K with Appalachian State

Come and join Appalachian State on September 23rd, 2017 at 8 a.m. for our annual Black Saturday 5K! Everyone is invited to participate, and door prizes will be handed out to some lucky participants! The Black Saturday 5K started to help raise money for the Jim Avant Scholarship Fund, to award money to hard-working Recreation Management students at Appalachian State.

If you register before September 20th, tickets are only $15 for students, and $20 for the community! After September 20th, the price goes up to $20 for students, and $25 for the community. The event will be hosted along the Boone Greenway Trail, at Clawson-Burnley Mayors Park. Parking will be available, and check-in starts at 7 a.m. This is a rain or shine event! After finishing up, t-shirts and refreshments will be given to race contestants, with potential to win prizes from local vendors! Come out and join us for a great Saturday morning!

To signup, go to www.active.com

For additional information, go to www.5k.appstate.edu

