Senator Deanna Ballard Statement on the General Assembly Unanimously Passing the $1.6 Billion COVID-19 Recovery Bill

In a Saturday voting session, the North Carolina General Assembly unanimously passed COVID-19 relief and recovery legislation that spends and reserves nearly $1.6 billion.

The compromise spending plan is a significant investment laying the groundwork for moving the state forward and responding to the economic and human impacts of this pandemic. The bill addresses both immediate needs, like purchasing personal protective equipment and expanding digital infrastructure needs, and long-term research and development to fight the virus.

“This legislation has been worked on with input from the public, State agencies, members on both sides of the aisle, and many of our front line responders. During these uncertain times, I believe our communities can count on our commitment to help ease their concerns and address critical needs, support research, and help those hit hardest by the virus’s impact,” Senator Deanna Ballard said.

Specifically, in Senate District 45, $5 million dollars will be distributed across its county governments to support COVID-19 needs and local school districts will receive targeted funds from the larger statewide allocation and authorization of nearly $625 million dollars towards school nutrition, increased connections to broadband and electronic devices to access remote learning opportunities. Local businesses across the district will be able to seek assistance from increased dollars through Golden LEAF while hospitals and public health offices will be receiving support for testing for uninsured patients, behavioral health and telehealth services.

“Many of us all across the district have had to make a hard pivot in recent weeks, but the tenor of our response and positive engagement will continue to keep us moving forward, remaining healthy and safely returning to work. Supporting one another is nothing new for North Carolinians — we are good neighbors, determined spirits, and resilient hearts that will continue to strengthen and encourage each other in the days ahead.”