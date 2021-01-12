Senator Deanna Ballard Appointed Co-Chair of Education Policy Committee As Well As the Appropriations and Pensions Committee

Published Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 10:49 am

Senator Deanna Ballard (R-Watauga) announced that Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) re-appointed her as Co-Chair to both the Education/Higher Education Policy Committee and the Appropriations on Education/Higher Education Committee. As a member of the Education Committees, Senator Ballard will work on issues of importance, including getting students safely back into the classroom, refining virtual learning options, continuing to improve student literacy, addressing student mental health needs, economic recovery for community colleges, as well as public and private college affordability. Senator Ballard was also appointed as Co-Chair of the Pensions Committee where she will work on issues related to the state retirement system and with pension laws that affect state employees, firefighters and law enforcement.

Senator Ballard said, “I am thrilled to continue working with our education leaders in classrooms and schools from across the state — it is an honor and an opportunity to do all I can to strengthen relationships and education policies in ensuring we have the best resources for our students’ success. Listening, engaging, and thoughtfully executing will be key to working together with all stakeholders involved and I’m excited about the steps ahead particularly given the changes in leadership across the education sectors at DPI, the Community College, and the UNC System.”

In addition to her re-appointment as Co-Chair of the Education/Higher Education Committee, the Appropriations on Education/Higher Education Committee, and the Pensions Committee, Senator Ballard was named a member of the following Committees: Appropriations/Base Budget, Health Care, Finance, Rules, Nominations, and Appropriations on HHS.

“I want to thank Sen. Ballard for being willingness to serve as a chairwoman for the Education and Pension Committees. Her expertise and diligence will be invaluable as we return to Raleigh to work on behalf of all North Carolinians,” Sen. Berger said.