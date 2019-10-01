Sen. Jeff Jackson Will Headline Watauga Dems Fall Rally on Oct. 5

Published Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 11:48 am

The Appalachian State College Democrats will once again host the Fall Rally of the Watauga County Democratic Party on Saturday, October 5, starting at 5:30 p.m. in the Roess Dining Hall on the ASU campus. The Rivers Street Parking Deck will offer free parking that evening, with easy access to the Rally site via the elevated pedestrian crosswalk above Rivers St.

Senator Jeff Jackson of Mecklenburg County will be the keynote speaker. Sen. Jackson has become during his tenure in the Senate one of the leaders of the Democratic resistance and was prominently promoted as a logical recruit to run for the US Senate against Sen. Thom Tillis. Jackson, the youngest member of the NC Senate, joined the Army after 9/11 and was deployed to Afghanistan. He remains to this day in the JAG Corps with the Army National Guard, having earned his law degree after Afghanistan.

A Featured Speaker at the Rally will be Rep. Ray Russell (NCH93) who, since his first election in 2018, has become a warrior for progressive causes and has been punished for his “uppitiness” by the Republican bosses, who took away his office with windows and forced him into a windowless cubby in the basement.

The Rally will feature a “Taco Nite” buffet (with vegetarian options), entertainment by the Sisters of Perpetual Sarcasm, and presentation of the 2019 inductees into the Watauga Democratic Hall of Fame. Also offered at the silent auction will be “Precinct Gift Baskets” and services offered by various of the Democratic office-holders.

Tickets for the Rally are $10 each and are available from Democratic officers (or call 828-264-9955) or at the door on the evening of the Rally.

