Sen. Gunn, Association of ABC Boards Push for Liquor Buyback Program for Restaurants and Bars

Published Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at 4:00 pm

Sen. Rick Gunn (R-Alamance) and the North Carolina Association of ABC Boards today pushed for bars and restaurants to be permitted to sell their alcohol back to ABC stores.

Sen. Gunn said, “This program would help struggling bar and restaurant owners raise needed cash to withstand the economic shutdown. This is the hardest hit sector in our economy, and this is a simple step we can take now to help deliver some relief.”

Miles Davis, President of the NC Association of ABC Boards, said, “During this time of crisis all North Carolinians must do what we can to help our friends and neighbors in need. As a vital part of communities across North Carolina, the North Carolina Association of ABC Boards’ Board of Directors unanimously voted today to ask all local ABC Boards implement a mixed beverage permittee buyback policy due to the hardship that mixed beverage permittees are experiencing due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the Governor’s subsequent Executive Order #118.”

The resolution passed by the Association of ABC Boards supports local ABC policies to allow local boards to enact a policy to “allow any bottles that have been purchased since January 1, 2020 to be returned for a refund at current retail price, less the mixed beverage tax.”

To execute the recommendations, local ABC boards would have adopt local policies to implement the buyback program. At that time, bars and restaurants within that locality would be able to begin selling their unused liquor back to ABC stores.

A copy of the resolution can be viewed here