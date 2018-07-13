Second Minor 1.9 Earthquake Recorded In Avery County This Week on Wednesday

Published Friday, July 13, 2018 at 9:29 am

By Tim Gardner

Another minor earthquake was recorded in Avery County marking the second one to strike the area this week.

The 1.9 magnitude quake was recorded at 1:20 a.m. Wednesday and was located 1.1 miles west-northwest of Heaton and 16.4 miles west-southwest of Boone. This follows a 2.0 magnitude quake that was measured on Monday morning near the same area.

In the last 38 years, there have been 28 earthquakes of at least a 1.0 magnitude recorded within a 62-mile radius (100 kilometers) of Boone, according to data from the United States Geological Society (USGS). Six struck the region in 2014 alone.

The USGS also noted that Wednesday’s tremor was the fourteenth one to occur the region since 2011. One also struck five miles south of Newland in July 2016.

Blowing Rock was hit with two earthquakes in 2014 and another in 2013. One also occurred in Boone in 2014.

Depending on the size or magnitude of an earthquake, various safety and standards of caution should be taken by those in an area where an earthquake is happening or has happened. If you’re indoors during an earthquake, stay there. Get under — and hold onto –a desk or table, or stand against an interior wall. Stay clear of exterior walls, glass, heavy furniture, fireplaces and appliances. The kitchen is a particularly dangerous spot. If you’re in an office building, stay away from windows and outside walls and do not use the elevator.

If you’re outside, get into the open. Stay clear of buildings, power lines or anything else that could fall on you.

If you’re driving, move the car out of traffic and stop. Avoid parking under or on bridges or overpasses. Try to get clear of trees, light posts, signs and power lines. When you resume driving, watch out for road hazards.

If you’re in a mountainous area like the North Carolina High Country, beware of the potential for landslides. Likewise, if you’re near the ocean, be aware that tsunamis are associated with large earthquakes. Get to high ground.

If you’re in a crowded public place, avoid panicking and do not rush for the exit. Stay low and cover your head and neck with your hands and arms.

After an Earthquake, check for fire or fire hazards. If you smell gas, shut off the main gas valve. If there’s evidence of damage to electrical wiring, shut off the power at the control box.

If the phone is working, only use it in case of emergency. Be aware that items may fall out of cupboards or closets when the door is opened, and also that chimneys can be weakened and fall with a touch. Check for cracks and damage to the roof and foundation of your home.

Also, be aware aftershocks, sometimes large enough to cause damage in their own right, generally follow large quakes. However, they are often of diminishing intensity.

Comments

comments